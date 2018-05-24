JJ’s Red Hots Set to Sell its 1,000,000th Hot Dog and Will Celebrate all Month Long

Joliet Jake

Weekly Specials and a June 24th Party all on the Menu at JJ’s as it Will Eclipse Milestone Mark

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) JJ’s Red Hots, Charlotte’s Hot Dog darling and Sausage King, anticipates it will sell its 1,000,000th Hot Dog sometime this June. And as you might expect from the fun-loving and national award-winning brand, JJ’s will be celebrating all month long.

Beginning June 4th and for each week during the month, JJ’s will feature four of the best sellers (Week 1 – Joliet Jake, Week 2 – Chili Cheese Coney, Week 3 – Char Heel, Week 4 – No. 1 Red Hot) from its permanent menu at a special price ($3.49) through its “Dog of the Week” program. The program’s originality caught the eye of USA Today in a 2014 feature and has produced more than 300 original Hot Dog recipes to-date.

Chili Cheese Coney Char Heel No. 1 Red Hot

It will formally recognize the 1,000,000th Hot Dog served at a FREE event on June 24th in the parking lot of its original location in Dilworth (1514 East Boulevard) that will match the spirit of the brand’s and the one of the city’s premiere festivals, SausageFest. The 1,000,000th Hot Dog celebration will feature JJ’s giveaways, FREE hot dogs for the first 20 kids, several signature Hot Dogs for $2, and KISS 95.1 on site compliments of Cheerwine and several family-friendly activities. Sycamore Brewing, also rooted in Charlotte, has partnered with JJ’s for the event and will be pouring its award-winning, easy drinking craft beer at the event.

“From day one, we wanted JJ’s to be a world-class Hot Dog joint serving the best Hot Dogs on the planet,” said JJ’s founder and proprietor Jon Luther. “And one million Hot Dogs later, we still believe that serving our guests with the highest quality products is a privilege and we look forward to celebrating with them all month. Also, here’s a little nugget to impress your friends at the next cocktail party: one million hot dogs lined up end to end would stretch from Charlotte to Chapel Hill, Durham or Raleigh. Trust me on this. I am a professional.”

DDD’s Guy Fieri with JJ’s Founder Jonathan Luther

JJ’s opened its first location in 2012 to much fanfare and fireworks (literally, they opened on July 4) and its Ballantyne location in 2013. JJ’s Uptown location opened January 3, 2018. Never really a well-kept secret due to winning all of Charlotte’s best Hot Dog honors for the past six years, JJ’s hit the big time nationally via its full feature on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives last year.

“When we realized we were getting close to a million Hot Dogs served, we decided to celebrate the only way we know how: for a long time and with our fans,” said Brandy Newton, JJ’s chief brand officer. “It’s a milestone for sure and we’ll enjoy it but we want makes sure the next million are even better.”

In addition to the Triple D segment, the brand made waves when it made Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for two years running. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with three locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.

