JJ’s Red Hots Set to Open in Uptown Charlotte Location on January 2

Charlotte’s Favorite Hot Dog and Sausage Joint Will Celebrate GRAND OPENING on January 2 @ 3 pm; First 50 Guests to Receive a FREE Signature Hot Dog, New “Uptown Downtown” Hot Dog to Debut

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Save your New Year’s resolutions until January 3rd and get ready to celebrate with JJ’s Red Hots at its new restaurant in Uptown Charlotte on January 2.

The Queen City’s Hot Dog darling and Sausage King, which has swept all of Charlotte’s best Hot Dog honors since its inception five years ago, will open its doors to its third location at 400 South Tryon (at the corner of Church Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard) at 3 pm on the 2nd.

The first 50 guests will receive a FREE Signature Hot Dog, no purchase required.

JJ’s is also doing something it hasn’t done since it opened in Dilworth in 2012: adding a Signature Hot Dog to its popular menu. The “Uptown Downtown” Hot Dog, which will be exclusive to the Uptown restaurant, features chili, Queso, bacon, onions and yellow mustard.

“For five years, JJ’s has been very blessed and warmly welcomed by the great people of Charlotte and visitors to our wonderful city,” said JJ’s founder and proprietor Jonathan Luther, who named the celebrated brand after the first initials of his beloved children. “We have embraced our friends and fans in Dilworth and Ballantyne and an Uptown location seemed inevitable; at the same time, it’s a dream come true. We can’t wait to open our doors and serve our great hot dogs and sausages while making new friends.”

DDD’s Guy Fieri with JJ’s Founder Jonathan Luther

JJ’s opened its first location in 2012 to much fanfare and fireworks (literally, they opened on July 4) and its Ballantyne location in 2013. Perhaps most famous for its appearance in February on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, JJ’s is at heart a Charlotte brand. It invites its legion of followers to submit their own recipes for great creations as part of its “Dog of the Week” program, whose originality caught the eye of USA Today in a 2014 feature. JJ’s also hosts one of the city’s premiere festivals, SausageFest, every year in the parking lot of its original location in Dilworth.

“JJ’s isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a mindset, a way of life and a unique way of doing business,” said chief brand officer Brandy Newton. “We are fan-focused and family-friendly but more importantly, we are fun-centric. We have a blast, our team members enjoy what they do and, in addition to serving Charlotte’s best Hot Dogs, hand-craft artisanal sausages and house-made sides, we want our guest to always leave with a wide smile and great memory.”

The 1,550 square-feet restaurant seats 30, will employ up to 20 team members and will be open 10:30 am to 9 pm daily. In addition to Luther and Newton, who stay actively involved with all aspects of JJ’s, Jeanne Brownwell will serve as Uptown’s general manager. Madison Upchurch has been named assistant general manager.

In addition to the Triple D segment, the brand made waves when it made Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for two years running. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for JJ’s Red Hots

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com