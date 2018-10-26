JJ’s Red Hots Set for 7th Annual SausageFest, Saturday November 3

Charlotte’s Favorite Festival of the Year Features Unlimited House-Made Sausages, More Than 30 Craft Beers from 10 Local Charlotte Breweries and Live Music from 3 pm – 7 pm at Original JJ’s Red Hots in Dilworth

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) JJ’s Red Hots is ready to showcase its sausage for the 7th time at what has become the Queen City’s favorite, most unique and aptly-named annual events: SausageFest.

JJ’s is famous for serving the Queen City’s best hot dogs, hand-crafted artisanal sausages and house-made sides and toppings and is nationally-renowned for being one of the rare Hot-Dog centric brands to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network. In partnership with Cheerwine® and Sahlen’s®, JJ’s will show off its culinary muscles at the 7th annual sausage and beer festival on Saturday, November 3th from 3 pm – 7 pm at its original restaurant in Dilworth (1514 East Boulevard).

For $40 during pre-sale (HIGHLY recommended, as SausageFest has sold out for six consecutive years), or $45 on event day (unless sold out during pre-sale), JJ’s guests can enjoy unlimited house-made sausages, 30+ Craft Beers from 10 local Charlotte breweries and live music. Designated drivers can join the party for $25 and kids 10 and under are admitted free. Ticket holders will receive an 8oz tasting glass to fill throughout the event. The glass doubles as a take-home souvenir as part of the entry fee.

Jonathan Luther, Founder, JJ’s Red Hots

“Every (hot) dog has its day, why not sausage?” mused JJ’s proprietor Jonathan Luther. “This is without question our favorite day of the year because we get to see JJ’s most passionate fans all at once. It is a really a big deal for us with an incredible collaboration with some of Charlotte’s favorite brewers … a family-friendly, dogs-welcome kind of festival you simply don’t want to miss.”

In addition to serving hand-crafted delicious food with passion, Luther also knows a thing or two about music. His band The Whiskey Dollars will perform live, opening for regional favorite Time Sawyer, whose root-sy music hits the right chord with folk, alt-country and rock and roll fans alike.

The event will be staged, rain or shine, in JJ’s parking lot and rooftop and will feature the following sausages – most of which are made exclusively for SausageFest:

Chicken Bratwurst Served with Sauerkraut & Honey Mustard

KaseKreiner – as featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, served with Sauerkraut & Deli Mustard

Italian Sausage served with Peppers and Onions & Deli Mustard

‘Bratballs’ served with house-made Marinara and Parmesan cheese

Smoky ‘Low Country’ Sausage Stuffed with Shrimp, Corn and Potatoes, served with Remoulade Sauce

Chorizo Pie with Cotija Cheese and Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Korean Style ‘Bulgogi’ Sausage stuffed with Rice. Served with Spicy Kim Chi Slaw.

German Style Festival Sausage (Knackwurst), served with Oktoberfest Sauerkraut

Eastern NC style ‘Que Sausage Stuffed with House Smoked Tasso Ham, served with JJ’s Cole Slaw

SausageFest will also feature craft beer samples from The Unknown Brewing Company, Legion Brewing, Sycamore Brewing, Windy Hill Orchard, Lenny Boy Brewing, Triple C Brewing, Hyde Brewing, Amor Artis Brewing and Resident Culture Brewing.

Brandy Newton, JJ’s chief brand officer.

“JJ’s will rule the world on November 3th as 250 of our fans and friends will be bathing in craft beer and inhaling unlimited hand-made sausages,” said Brandy Newton, JJ’s chief brand officer. “It’s always a sell-out so secure your tickets online and soon; otherwise, you’ll get caught with your pants down!”

JJ’s 7th annual SausageFest promotion will happen as the brand remains on an incredible roll that began on July 4th six years ago. In addition to February’s “Triple D” feature on Food Network and making Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for two years running, JJ’s has swept all of Charlotte’s Best Hot Dog awards in the past six years. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for JJ’s Red Hots

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com