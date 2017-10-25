JJ’s Red Hots Salutes Local Veterans and Troops with an Unlimited Free Meal on Veterans Day

DDD Star and Charlotte’s Favorite Hot Dog and Sausage Restaurant To Serve Military Members with Unlimited Food and Drinks on Saturday, November 11, 2017

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) JJ’s Red Hots, famous for serving Charlotte’s best hot dogs and hand-crafted artisanal sausages, as well as exciting house-made sides and toppings, is putting a no limits sign on its menu for our nation’s veterans and troops, with a free meal including unlimited hot dogs, sausages, sides and non-alcoholic drinks all day on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017.

“Our veterans and troops’ dedication to America is limitless so we felt this was we wanted to for them in return on their special day,” said JJ’s owner and proprietor Jonathan Luther. “We are honored to treat them to a free meal. It’s our not-so-small way of saying ‘Thanks” for all they do for the greatest country on Earth.”

“Veterans and troops hold a special place in our hearts and we look forward to welcoming them with open arms and treating them to a no-catches free meal,” said Brandy Newton, JJ’s chief brand officer. “It’s always one of the best days of the year for us because we get to thank them in person while they enjoy free food.”

JJ’s was featured earlier this year on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network. In addition, the brand made Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers two years in a row and has swept all of Charlotte’s Best Hot Dog awards for the past five years. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.

To receive the free meal, military guests should plan to provide proof of military service, which include U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, DD214, Citation or Commendation. Offer is valid for dine-in only.

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.

