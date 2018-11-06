JJ’s Red Hots Salutes Local Veterans and Troops with a Free Combo Meal When Veterans Day is Observed as a Federal Holiday: Monday, November 12, 2018

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) JJ’s Red Hots, famous for serving Charlotte’s best hot dogs and hand-crafted artisanal sausages, as well as exciting house-made sides and toppings, is offering a free combo meal to our nation’s veterans and troops (with valid ID) all day when Veterans Day is being observed as a federal holiday: Monday November 12, 2018.

“Our veterans and troops’ dedication to America is limitless so we felt this was we wanted to for them in return on their special day,” said JJ’s owner and proprietor Jonathan Luther. “We are honored to treat them to a free meal. It’s our not-so-small way of saying ‘Thanks” for all they do for the greatest country on Earth.”

Luther’s brand is one of the rare Hot Dog-centric restaurants to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network and has swept all of Charlotte’s Best Hot Dog awards for the past 8 years. The brand recently celebrated Sausagefest with 250 of its most loyal fans at JJ’s original location in Dilworth.

“Veterans and troops hold a special place in our hearts and we look forward to welcoming them with open arms and treating them to a free meal,” said Brandy Newton, JJ’s chief brand officer. “It’s always one of the best days of the year for us because we get to thank them in person while they enjoy free food.”

JJ’s was also named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.

