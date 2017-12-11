JJ’s Red Hots Names ’12 Days of Hot Dogs’ Finalists

Bragging Rights and $150 Amazon Gift Card on the Line as Charlotte’s Favorite Hot Dog and Sausage Joint Looks for the Best-Selling Holiday Hot Dog Creation; 12 Finalists Each Have Their Hot Dog

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Your true love needs a new list because who cares about geese a-laying, swans a-swimming and maids a-milking when you have your own Hot Dog for a day? Twelve dogs are going to each have their day at JJ’s Red Hots this holiday season during the brand’s 5th annual 12 Days of Hot Dogs series.

JJ’s, featured earlier this year on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network and famous for serving Charlotte’s best hot dogs and hand-crafted artisanal sausages is also known for its outrageous ‘Dog of the Week’ creations. Charlotte’s Hot Dog King recently challenged its friends and fans to submit their most creative Hot Dog for a chance to be featured for a day at the JJ’s Ballantyne and Dilworth locations. After evaluating hundreds of submissions and judging on dog toppings and dog name creativity, the management team of the Charlotte’s favorite Hot Dog and Sausage joint today named its 12 Finalists.

Beginning today through Friday, December 22, each finalist has one day to promote and sell his or her Hot Dog. One winner, based on most hot dogs sold for that day, will win a $150 Amazon Gift Card and have bragging rights for one year that their Hot Dog ruled its respective day and the 2017 holiday season in the Queen City. The finalists, their dog name, their day to sell and the toppings each chose, include the following (images of all of the dogs are available upon request):

The Sloppy Dog

MONDAY DEC 11 — THE SLOPPY DOG

Shannon McCauley

All Beef Sahlen’s Hot Dog, Manwich, Mac & Cheese, Tater Tots, Sprinkle of Cayenne

The Reggae Red Hot

TUESDAY DEC 12 — THE REGGAE RED HOT

Corinna Houston

Charred Pineapple, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cilantro Lime Crema, Jamaican Jerk Sauce

Italian Stallion

WEDNESDAY DEC 13 — ITALIAN STALLION

Maurice Bryan

Pretzel Bun, All Beef Sahlen’s Hot Dog, Seasoned Italian Potatoes, Shredded Parmesan & Provolone, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Spicy Mustard

QCD #queencitydog

THURSDAY DEC 14 — THE QCD #queencitydog

Andy Love

Cheerwine Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Ogre Sauce, Hush Puppy

Don’t Worry Brie Happy

FRIDAY DEC 15 — DONT WORRY BRIE HAPPY

Andrea McClain

Caramelized Onions, Brie, Sautéed Mushrooms, Balsamic Drizzle

Perro Queso Dip

SATURDAY DEC 16 — PERRO QUESO DIP

Juan Gonzales

All Beef, Chorizo Sausage, Salsa Con Queso, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapenos

Breakfast with Bae

SUNDAY DEC 17 — BREAKFAST WITH BAE

Bryan Torres

Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Tater Tots, Maple Syrup

Southern Poutine Dog

MONDAY DEC 18 — SOUTHERN POUTINE DOG

Christine Ducar

Gravy, Fries, Cheese Curds, Pulled Pork

Nashville Hot Dog

TUESDAY DEC 19 — NASHVILLE HOT DOG

Vinny Aukskalnis

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Nashville HOT Pulled Chicken, Red BBQ Coleslaw, Deep Fried Pickles, Rocket Sauce

The Cobb Dog

WEDNESDAY DEC 20 — THE COBB DOG

Haley Best

Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato Slices, Vinaigrette Drizzle

Blue Hammy Jammy

THURSDAY DEC 21 — BLUE JAMMY HAMMY

Natalie Oriol

Caramelized Onions, Crispy Chopped Prosciutto, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Fig Jam Drizzle

The Boston Terrier

FRIDAY DEC 22 — THE BOSTON TERRIER

Davis Cary

Boston Baked Beans, Beer Queso, Shredded Roast Beef, Crumbled Cape Cod Chips

“This promotion gets better every year and it’s great to see everyone get excited about this,” said JJ’s proprietor Jonathan Luther. “It’s our favorite promotion of the year because it involves our friends and fans, who are really what makes JJ’s Red Hots so great.”

“We always love getting our community involved to develop Hot Dog creations that we’ve never done before, ones that taste great and having a catchy name doesn’t hurt either,” said JJ’s chief brand officer Brandy Newton. “And most importantly, will the fine folks of Charlotte cancel all other plans to get to JJ’s to try these awesome Hot Dogs.”

JJ’s annual 12 Days of Hot Dogs series happens as the brand remains on an incredible roll that began on July 4th five years ago. In addition to February’s “Triple D” feature on Food Network and making Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for two years running, JJ’s has swept all of Charlotte’s Best Hot Dog awards in the past five years. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.

About JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for JJ’s Red Hots

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com