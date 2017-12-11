JJ’s Red Hots Names ’12 Days of Hot Dogs’ Finalists

Bragging Rights and $150 Amazon Gift Card on the Line as Charlotte’s Favorite Hot Dog and Sausage Joint Looks for the Best-Selling Holiday Hot Dog Creation; 12 Finalists Each Have Their Hot Dog
Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Your true love needs a new list because who cares about geese a-laying, swans a-swimming and maids a-milking when you have your own Hot Dog for a day? Twelve dogs are going to each have their day at JJ’s Red Hots this holiday season during the brand’s 5th annual 12 Days of Hot Dogs series.
JJ’s, featured earlier this year on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Food Network and famous for serving Charlotte’s best hot dogs and hand-crafted artisanal sausages is also known for its outrageous ‘Dog of the Week’ creations. Charlotte’s Hot Dog King recently challenged its friends and fans to submit their most creative Hot Dog for a chance to be featured for a day at the JJ’s Ballantyne and Dilworth locations. After evaluating hundreds of submissions and judging on dog toppings and dog name creativity, the management team of the Charlotte’s favorite Hot Dog and Sausage joint today named its 12 Finalists.
Beginning today through Friday, December 22, each finalist has one day to promote and sell his or her Hot Dog. One winner, based on most hot dogs sold for that day, will win a $150 Amazon Gift Card and have bragging rights for one year that their Hot Dog ruled its respective day and the 2017 holiday season in the Queen City. The finalists, their dog name, their day to sell and the toppings each chose, include the following (images of all of the dogs are available upon request):
MONDAY DEC 11 — THE SLOPPY DOG
Shannon McCauley
All Beef Sahlen’s Hot Dog, Manwich, Mac & Cheese, Tater Tots, Sprinkle of Cayenne
TUESDAY DEC 12 — THE REGGAE RED HOT
Corinna Houston
Charred Pineapple, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cilantro Lime Crema, Jamaican Jerk Sauce
WEDNESDAY DEC 13 — ITALIAN STALLION
Maurice Bryan
Pretzel Bun, All Beef Sahlen’s Hot Dog, Seasoned Italian Potatoes, Shredded Parmesan & Provolone, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Spicy Mustard
THURSDAY DEC 14 — THE QCD #queencitydog
Andy Love
Cheerwine Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Ogre Sauce, Hush Puppy
FRIDAY DEC 15 — DONT WORRY BRIE HAPPY
Andrea McClain
Caramelized Onions, Brie, Sautéed Mushrooms, Balsamic Drizzle
SATURDAY DEC 16 — PERRO QUESO DIP
Juan Gonzales
All Beef, Chorizo Sausage, Salsa Con Queso, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapenos
SUNDAY DEC 17 — BREAKFAST WITH BAE
Bryan Torres
Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Tater Tots, Maple Syrup
MONDAY DEC 18 — SOUTHERN POUTINE DOG
Christine Ducar
Gravy, Fries, Cheese Curds, Pulled Pork
TUESDAY DEC 19 — NASHVILLE HOT DOG
Vinny Aukskalnis
Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Nashville HOT Pulled Chicken, Red BBQ Coleslaw, Deep Fried Pickles, Rocket Sauce
WEDNESDAY DEC 20 — THE COBB DOG
Haley Best
Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato Slices, Vinaigrette Drizzle
THURSDAY DEC 21 — BLUE JAMMY HAMMY
Natalie Oriol
Caramelized Onions, Crispy Chopped Prosciutto, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Fig Jam Drizzle
FRIDAY DEC 22 — THE BOSTON TERRIER
Davis Cary
Boston Baked Beans, Beer Queso, Shredded Roast Beef, Crumbled Cape Cod Chips
“This promotion gets better every year and it’s great to see everyone get excited about this,” said JJ’s proprietor Jonathan Luther. “It’s our favorite promotion of the year because it involves our friends and fans, who are really what makes JJ’s Red Hots so great.”
“We always love getting our community involved to develop Hot Dog creations that we’ve never done before, ones that taste great and having a catchy name doesn’t hurt either,” said JJ’s chief brand officer Brandy Newton. “And most importantly, will the fine folks of Charlotte cancel all other plans to get to JJ’s to try these awesome Hot Dogs.”
JJ’s annual 12 Days of Hot Dogs series happens as the brand remains on an incredible roll that began on July 4th five years ago. In addition to February’s “Triple D” feature on Food Network and making Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for two years running, JJ’s has swept all of Charlotte’s Best Hot Dog awards in the past five years. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.
About JJ’s Red Hots
JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.
Contact:
Derek Farley
150PR for JJ’s Red Hots
704-941-7353
derek@150pr.com
