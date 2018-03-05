JJ’s Red Hots Collaborates with Eight Top Charlotte Breweries for Brew Dogs Series 2018

Now in its Sixth Year, “Brew Dogs” will be Featured in JJ’s Popular ‘Dog of the Week’ Program March 5 through May April 29
Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) The Queen City’s premiere business collaboration, in which Charlotte’s Hot Dog darling and Sausage King JJ’s Red Hots aligns with local brew masters to create respective brewery-specific signature Hot Dogs is back for its sixth year. And now with 3 locations, including its newest restaurant in Uptown, JJ’s is expecting its most successful Brew Dogs series ever.
With national recognition firmly in its grasp via its national television feature on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives last year, JJ’s continues its tradition of designing great Hot Dogs each year while supporting local breweries. Each year since its debut, JJ’s has aligned with local brewery hotshots, all of whom worked with JJ’s founder and proprietor Jonathan Luther and his team to create their own signature Hot Dog. Each is crafted with something special to their respective brand, paired with one of the breweries’ craft beers and featured in JJ’s popular “Dog of the Week” program.
Jonathan Luther, Founder, JJ’s Red Hots
“We think nationally but act locally, which I think has been a pillar of JJ’s success. Brew Dogs was a stepping stone to our popularity and now is a brick in our very foundation,” said Luther. “Some of the best craft breweries in the world are right here in Charlotte and we love working with them to create some incredible tasting dogs.”
The Brew Dog Series 2018, which begins today and runs through April 29, will feature the following:
WEEK 1: LA LIGHTS
MARCH 5-11 Created by Unknown Brewing– Turkey Dog, Whole Wheat Bun, Avocado, Sprouts, Bacon, Feather Light Honey Mustard
WEEK 2: TRAIL FIX
MARCH 12-18 Created by Blue Blaze Brewing – Bratwurst Marinated in Blue Blaze Altbier and Beer Mustard, Pretzel Bun, Light Fig Jam Spread, Toasted Coconut Flakes, Almond Flakes, Salted Sunflower Seeds
WEEK 3: JUICY JAY DOG
MARCH 19-25 Created by Legion Brewing – Andouille, Juicy Jay Mango Habanero Chutney, Ceviche Style Jicama Slaw, Cotija Cheese
WEEK 4: TRIPLE TOTCHO
MARCH 26-April 1 Created by Triple C Brewing – Baby Maker Queso, Borracho Beans, Fire-grilled Salsa, Tater Tots, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cilantro Garnish
WEEK 5: HAWAIIAN HOSPITALITY
April 2-8 Created by Sycamore Brewing – Smoked Pork Sausage, Shredded Pulled Pork, Pineapple Chutney, Purple Cabbage Slaw, Bacon, Rainbow Dust IPA BBQ sauce
WEEK 6: LENNY BANH MI
April 9-15 Created by Lenny Boy Brewing – Ginger Kombucha Marinated Shredded Daikon and Carrot, Fresh Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Asian Mayo, Sesame Seeds
WEEK 7: HYDE YOUR KIDS
April 16-22 Created by Hyde Brewing -Hyde Stout Pimento Beer Cheese, Green Tomato Relish, Bacon
WEEK 8: TICO DOG
April 23-29 Created by Legal Remedy – All Beef Hot Dog, Crushed Pineapple, Crispy Potato Sticks, World Court Mocha Blonde Stout, Candied Jalapeños, Rocket Sauce
Brandy Newton, JJ’s chief brand officer.
“Nothing kicks ass like a Hot Dog and a cold draft beer and Brew Dogs gets better every year,” said Brandy Newton, Chief Brand Officer. “This a Charlotte tradition like no other and this year’s line up is second to none. We turned a simple plan in to a full-on annual event that is embraced by our fans and our goal is to please them.”
JJ’s opened its first location in 2012 to much fanfare and fireworks (literally, they opened on July 4) and its Ballantyne location in 2013. JJ’s Uptown location opened January 3, 1018. With appreciation for its nation attention, JJ’s is at heart a Charlotte brand. It invites its legion of followers to submit their own recipes for great creations as part of its “Dog of the Week” program, whose originality caught the eye of USA Today in a 2014 feature. JJ’s also hosts one of the city’s premiere festivals, SausageFest, every year in the parking lot of its original location in Dilworth.
In addition to the Triple D segment, the brand made waves when it made Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for two years running. Most recently, JJ’s was named by Tabelog as One of The 10 Most Unique Hotdog Joints in America, was cited by Spoon University as The 50 Best Foods to Eat in Charlotte Before You Die and as one of the 10 Best Hot Dog Joints Across the State by North Carolina’s Our State magazine.
About JJ’s Red Hots
JJ’s Red Hots is the premier purveyor of “hand-crafted” char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with two locations and several portable vehicles in the Charlotte metropolitan area. The restaurant concept is built on solid, hardworking values and is modeled after venerable establishments like Ted’s in Buffalo, NY, Gene and Jude’s in Chicago, and many others. Still, JJ’s is a true American original featuring house-made, scratch prepared sides and toppings served alongside time tested, revered American brands like Weber’s Mustard, Martin’s Rolls, Cheerwine and Coca-Cola. Perhaps most proudly, JJ’s Red Hots serves smokehouse hot dogs from Sahlen’s Meat Packing Company in Buffalo, NY. Sahlen’s is a 146-year-old company that remains family owned and operated, and makes, in our opinion, the best hot dogs in the world.
Contact:
Derek Farley
150PR for JJ’s Red Hots
704-941-7353
derek@150pr.com
