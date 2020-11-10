JINYA Ramen Bar Welcomes Tom Cardenas as New Director of Hospitality and Beverage

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant appoints industry veteran to help train staff and franchisees and create beverage program

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi announced today that the company has hired Tom Cardenas as its new director of hospitality and beverage.

Cardenas brings more than 25 years of industry experience to JINYA. For nearly 20 years, Cardenas worked for Innovative Dining Group, where he served as opening general manager for Sushi Roki and Katana Restaurant. After being promoted to director of operations and then vice president of operations, Cardenas added several domestic and international brands to his portfolio. Most recently, Cardenas was chief operating officer for Global Dining Inc. of California, where he oversaw and led operations for La Boheme and 1212 Santa Monica.

“Tom has a wealth of invaluable industry knowledge, specifically about Japanese restaurant concepts, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring him on,” Takahashi said. “He’s spent over half his life managing and operating some of LA’s and Tokyo’s top restaurants, so I can confidently say there is not a better fit for our director of hospitality and beverage role.”

In his new position, Cardenas will be responsible for training service and hospitality to JINYA’s employees and ensuring the brand is prepared to train franchisees according to JINYA’s high standards. Additionally, Cardenas will create a new beverage program and train those working within it.

“I’ve been at JINYA for a few weeks now, and I am so happy with the decision I made to join this team,” Cardenas said. “As a breakout Japanese ramen restaurant that’s seeing success in franchising, I know I will be busy training those within the system. I’ve always believed in ‘leading by example,’ so I look forward to being someone who shows everyone what’s possible at JINYA.”

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chasu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinya-ramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 32 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

