JINYA Ramen Bar Teams Up with HBO Max to Debut Authentic Bowl for Tokyo Vice Premiere

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to give away FREE co-branded pint glass to the first 96 guests to order The Tokyo Spice at all locations on April 28

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar joined forces with HBO Max to create a bold Japanese dish and co-branded merch in conjunction with the premiere of its new highly rated, gripping crime drama series – Tokyo Vice.

The acclaimed ramen restaurant is now featuring The Tokyo Spice – made with spicy chicken broth Chintan (clear broth) style, pork chashu, pork soboro, onsen tamago*, cilantro, green onion, white onion, sesame seeds and chili flakes, served with thin noodles – on its limited-time Chef’s Specials menu. It’s the perfect binge watching companion for fans glued to the TV as Ansel Elgort navigates the underground danger and corruption in Tokyo as an American journalist assigned to the police beat.

To celebrate the partnership, on Thursday, April 28, JINYA will give away a FREE co-branded pint glass to the first 96 guests that order The Tokyo Spice at all of its locations!

“We’re proud to partner with HBO Max and support the debut of Tokyo Vice,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “It’s an intense, eye-opening show that’s caught the attention of fans worldwide. This was the perfect collaboration for us due to our authentic Japanese roots, so we can’t wait to invite guests in to celebrate with us next week as they get a taste of our newest perfectly balanced bowl.”

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

About HBO Max

HBO Max

is a direct-to-consumer streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max delivers the greatest array of series, movies and specials for audiences of all ages from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals, blockbuster films, and beloved kids and family content. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. HBO Max began its global rollout launching in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean last summer, followed by its first European launches in the Nordics and Spain in the fall. Currently available in 61 countries, there are plans for continued expansion of HBO Max in 2022.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

