JINYA Ramen Bar is Set to Open Its First Colorado Restaurant in Denver

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant will celebrate its grand opening in LoDo on Aug. 17

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Colorado is about to get its first taste of what true ramen culture is like when JINYA Ramen Bar opens in Denver on Monday, Aug. 17.

Located at 1710 Wynkoop St. , across from Denver’s Union Station, the new 4,000-square-foot restaurant is the first of nine JINYA locations that are set to open in Colorado over the next five years. In addition to the new LoDo location, Franchisees Brad Smith and Tony Avila are preparing to bring JINYA’s perfectly balanced bowls to Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins.

“We are honored and excited to have the opportunity to bring JINYA to Colorado, and we can’t wait to start serving everyone in Denver,” Avila said. “There’s no better place for JINYA to make its debut than in the bustling LoDo neighborhood, across from Union Station, the transportation hub for The Mile High City. JINYA’s authentic, approachable take on Japanese cuisine and the meticulous attention that goes into every bowl is unlike anything else in Denver, so we know it’s going to be a very welcome addition to the dining and entertainment landscape in the area. We have hired 60 incredible local team members and we are all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

At JINYA, the health and safety of its guests and team members is its top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitation standards and processes.

Denver’s first JINYA Ramen Bar will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. This will mark the first JINYA Ramen Bar in Colorado and 35th systemwide. To contact the new restaurant, call 720.826.8262.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chasu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinya-ramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 32 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .