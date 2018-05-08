JINYA Ramen Bar’s Expansion in the DC Metropolitan Area Continues

North Bethesda, MD (RestaurantNews.com) We are pleased to announce that JINYA Ramen Bar, a full-service, sit-down restaurant, is slated to open at North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose, early this summer.

JINYA Ramen Bar, a key player in sparking the Ramen Revolution in Los Angeles, currently has multiple locations across the United States, as well as throughout Canada. This will be the restaurant’s third location in the D.C. Metropolitan area.

“We are so excited to bring JINYA to North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose,” remarked JINYA Ramen Bar’s Sam Shoja. “We absolutely love the neighboring area’s strong sense of community and everything that Pike & Rose has to offer. Pike & Rose has quickly become Montgomery County’s premier destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, living, and working, and we look forward to being part of this growing, vibrant community.”

Inspired by JINYA Ramen Bar’s founder Tomonori Takahashi’s experiences with both Western and Eastern cultures, JINYA Ramen Bar specializes in authentic Tonkotsu ramen (heavily pork-influenced broth), boasting bold flavors and a wide variety of customizable options for the American palate. In fact, the intricate food preparation process includes simmering the broth for over 10 hours, delivering a robust, flavorful experience in perfect balance with handmade noodles.

Guests can expect a wonderful dining experience with JINYA Ramen Bar’s expansive menu offering something for everyone. Notably, JINYA Ramen Bar offers five broths, as well as different dares and oils that alter the flavor profile of each dish. With over 25 different toppings to play with, guests are able to personalize their experience. In addition to Tonkotsu ramen, JINYA Ramen Bar offers dishes such as the Spicy Chicken Ramen, Slurp Up Cilantro Ramen, Old Skool Ramen, Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen, the “Cha Cha Cha” for garlic lovers, quinoa salads, various rice bowls, small plates, and mini tacos, to name a few. Moreover, guests can pair their dishes with a selection from the beverage program, including local craft beers; Japanese-inspired cocktails; whiskeys; sake/wine; and seasonal, house-made, non-alcoholic beverages.

JINYA Ramen Bar’s space will boast seating for up to 74 guests (including a 10-seat full bar) and outdoor patio seating for an additional 34. JINYA Ramen Bar will open daily for lunch, dinner, and happy hour.

For more information, please email connect@jinyabethesda.com or visit www.jinya-ramenbar.com.

About JINYA Ramen Bar

JINYA Ramen Bar is a unique concept that artfully blends traditional Japanese ramen with a modern ambiance, while offering a dynamic array of flavors to captivate the taste buds. JINYA Ramen Bar serves up rich, hearty broths, perfectly balanced with complementary ingredients that allow diners to add an array of toppings, such as tender pork, beautifully poached eggs, or fresh garlic, ensuring all ramen bowls are one-of-a-kind. Diners have a handcrafted ramen experience, and the dining moment is elevated by pairing the perfect ramen bowl with fresh tapas, a chilled craft beer, or a signature cocktail that complements the fifth basic taste profile: umami.

JINYA Ramen Bar distinguishes itself by focusing on the curated experience that comes from selecting what goes into the dish. Creating an original adventure has always been Chef Tomonori’s intention: a contemporary ramen bar that redefines modern Japanese dining with incredible food and the perfect atmosphere, all at a reasonable price.

Rooted in Los Angeles, the rapidly-expanding JINYA Ramen Bar has multiple locations throughout the United States and Canada. The new location, situated two blocks from the White Flint Metro stop, will be at 910 Prose Street, North Bethesda, Maryland, at the Pike & Rose development in the White Flint area (Montgomery County’s leading contender in the national competition for Amazon HQ2). The other two JINYA locations in the Metropolitan D.C. area are at 1336 14th Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia and 2911 District Avenue, Fairfax, Virginia (Mosaic District).