JINYA Ramen Bar Prepares to Open Eastvale Restaurant

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant set to start serving the Inland Empire on Jan. 25

Eastvale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Eastvale community is about to experience true ramen culture through perfectly balanced bowls when JINYA Ramen Bar opens its doors on Monday, Jan. 25!

Located at 12768 Limonite Ave., Ste #101 , JINYA will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and its acclaimed ramen that combines bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 10 hours.

The new 3,600-square-foot restaurant will feature a full liquor bar with a drink menu that focuses on Japanese-inspired beverages. JINYA will offer Sake (hot and cold), cocktails mixed with different Sake flavors, 16 craft beers with four Japanese beers on tap and a variety of wines. Additionally, guests can enjoy Japanese whisky on the rocks or served from a unique highball machine.

When Eastvale’s JINYA opens, it will mark the first full-service ramen restaurant with a liquor bar in the Inland Empire, the 6th JINYA Ramen Bar in California and 37th systemwide.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our authentic Japanese cuisine to the Inland Empire and to give Eastvale a JINYA they can call their own,” said Owner Steven Wang. “JINYA has become very well-known in the Los Angeles area for showing this side of the Pacific what true ramen culture is like. We take our ramen seriously by paying meticulous attention to everything that goes into our guests’ bowls. We even take the experience up a notch by offering incredible small plates and flavorful drinks made at our exclusive bar. We’ve hired 50 exceptional team members, and now we are ready to begin serving our bowls that are above all others to everyone in the Inland Empire.”

JINYA Ramen Bar in Eastvale will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is JINYA’s top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitation standards and processes.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 32 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

