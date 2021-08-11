JINYA Ramen Bar Prepares to Introduce Contemporary Japanese Dining to North Carolina

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to make Charlotte debut this September

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Queen City is about to gain an authentic ramen experience where the broth and noodles take center stage when JINYA Ramen Bar makes its North Carolina debut in Charlotte!

Located at 601 S. Tryon St. , just blocks away from the Bank of America Stadium, JINYA will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and its acclaimed ramen that combines bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours. Adhering to a variety of dietary needs and preferences, JINYA is currently featuring two new vegan bowls – Agedashi Tofun and Vegan Maze-Men – in addition to its fan-favorite Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen.

Franchisee Jahzmin French, a published author and accomplished restaurant consultant, will operate North Carolina’s first JINYA. French joins the JINYA brand with over 18 years of restaurant experience, from being promoted as the first African American female general manager for the Hooters franchise – Bayou Fox – in the Gulf Coast to leading training for new franchise owners and their management teams at Hurricane Grill in South Florida. She was also nominated for industry accomplishments by the National Black Chef Association and was one of many female recipients during the Chef’s Awards 2020 in Atlanta.

“We are beyond excited to introduce JINYA Ramen Bar to the incredible state of North Carolina,” French said. “I’m proud to join a diverse team of operators as JINYA’s first African American female franchisee. Having spent many years in the restaurant industry, I’ve watched JINYA stand out from the rest with its authentic Japanese ingredients and culinary traditions. JINYA takes pride in its in-house, slow-cooked approach to ramen, and we can’t wait to share its customizable menu with the Charlotte community before expanding to more locations across the state and beyond. It’s our hope that eating JINYA’s ramen becomes an everyday ritual in the bustling city of Charlotte.”

When the new 3,520-square-foot restaurant opens this September, it will include the brand’s very first luxury bar lounge featuring a crystal chandelier, plush seating and luxurious drapery to add some opulence to JINYA’s unique atmosphere.

“Prior to getting approved to open JINYA’s first Charlotte restaurant, Bryan Moser and I completed over 400 training hours in the brand’s corporate kitchen in Studio City, California,” said Kitchen Manager Kankeo Viravong-Duron. “We are well-prepared to show the area what true ramen culture is like through broth and noodles that are in perfect harmony. We feel sure that locals and visitors alike will soon be just as crazy about ramen as we are.”

Using only the freshest ingredients, JINYA serves guests authentic Japanese cuisine with its slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. Enjoy a taste of ramen culture with signature menu items from ramen, rice bowls, curry, salads, mini tacos and more.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

