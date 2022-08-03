JINYA Ramen Bar to Open New Restaurant at Ameristar Casino Black Hawk in Colorado

The Company continues its accelerated expansion efforts with the expected opening by end of 2022

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) On a mission to drive rapid development, JINYA Ramen Bar announced today the company expects to open one of its acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurants at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (“Ameristar Black Hawk”) in Colorado, the first JINYA Ramen to be located in a casino. The partnership with Ameristar Black Hawk’s parent company, Penn National Gaming, includes options for future development at additional casinos within its portfolio in the United States.

“We felt Ameristar Black Hawk’s focus on food and beverage, combined with their strategic partnerships with big name brands like Barstool Sportsbook, perfectly aligned with JINYA’s core demographic,” said CEO and Founder of JINYA Ramen Bar Tomo Takahashi. “By teaming up with Ameristar Black Hawk, we will fulfill a long sought-after dream we’ve all had – seeing JINYA Ramen Bar in a casino.”

“We are delighted to partner with JINYA Ramen Bar to bring in new experiences that will make our resort and destination even more appealing for our guests,” said Sean Demeule, Vice President and General Manager of Ameristar Black Hawk.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to shrimp wanton. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2022 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 46 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA, Robata JINYA, LBD Japanese Bar and Lounge, and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

About Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk

The rustic elegance of Ameristar Black Hawk is the one-stop destination for gaming, dining, entertainment and lodging in Colorado. With 940 slots and video machines, table games, live poker tables, the Barstool Sportsbook – and the best loyalty program in the nation – Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in the top gaming destination in the Denver metro area.

Contact:

Laron Roland

Champion

469-951-0455

lroland@championmgt.com

More from JINYA Ramen Bar

The post JINYA Ramen Bar to Open New Restaurant at Ameristar Casino Black Hawk in Colorado first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.