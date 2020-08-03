JINYA Ramen Bar Names Champion PR Agency of Record

Acclaimed Japanese ramen brand selects Dallas-based agency to help drive nationwide growth

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar announced today the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as the brand’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for JINYA Ramen Bar includes consumer and franchise-development public relations, local store marketing and new restaurant openings. The agency will provide brand support through targeted local marketing campaigns in addition to generating positive coverage at the local and national level through a comprehensive media relations strategy.

“We hired Champion on a project basis in early summer to help us gain favorable media coverage for our 10th anniversary,” said JINYA Marketing Director Justin Bartek. “Due to the pandemic, we knew that wouldn’t be the easiest task, but Champion didn’t let that slow them down. In fact, they knocked it out of the park. Now we’re looking forward to the same level of success for our brand as a whole as we navigate through the rest of this crisis and beyond.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Corner Bakery Cafe, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dog Haus, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports and entertainment and not-for-profits. For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

“JINYA Ramen Bar is an incredible brand that is on the verge of exceptional growth,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “During its first 10 years of service, JINYA has developed a large following thanks to the meticulous detail that goes into crafting their delicious, authentic ramen. We look forward to building on that as we help JINYA expand across the continent.”

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chasu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinya-ramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 32 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .