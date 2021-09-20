JINYA Ramen Bar Makes North Carolina Debut in Charlotte

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to give away free ramen to the first 100 guests on Sept. 20

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) North Carolina can now enjoy its first taste of what true ramen culture is like because JINYA Ramen Bar opened in Charlotte today!

Located at 601 S. Tryon St. , the new JINYA restaurant is celebrating its grand opening by giving the ultimate gift of FREE ramen to the first 100 dine-in guests starting at 11 a.m. Winners will have the opportunity to choose from over 12 of JINYA’s acclaimed ramen that combines bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours.

“We’re thrilled to give the Charlotte community a JINYA Ramen Bar to call their own,” said Franchisee Jahzmin French. “We’ve hired an incredible team to help us introduce JINYA’s real ramen culture to North Carolina, and we look forward to having our bold, authentic ramen quickly become a Charlotte staple.”

Using only the freshest ingredients, JINYA serves guests authentic Japanese cuisine with its slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. In addition to its regular full menu, JINYA Charlotte will feature the brand’s new limited-time Chef’s Specials – Zero-Spicy Maze Soba and Vegan Crispy Rice with Guacamole. With zero broth and all flavor, the Zero-Spicy Maze soba features extra thick noodles dressed with rich Umami sauce, topped with ground Arabiki pork soboro, onsen tamago, crunchy spicy garlic sauce, sesame seed and shredded nori dried seaweed. Adding to its extensive vegan offerings, JINYA’s Vegan Crispy Rice with Guacamole is crafted with fresh guacamole made with red onion and tomato on top of crispy grilled sushi rice. Guests will also be able to enjoy JINYA’s limited-time Red Garnet ­– house-made vegetable broth served with thick noodles and juicy fried chicken thighs made with JINYA’s original garlic pepper.

JINYA Charlotte is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more, visit jinyaramenbar.com/locations/allycharlotte .

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from JINYA Ramen Bar

The post JINYA Ramen Bar Makes North Carolina Debut in Charlotte first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.