JINYA Ramen Bar Makes Highly-Anticipated Duluth Debut

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to give away free ramen to the first 50 guests on Jan. 31

Duluth, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Even more of the Peach State will get a taste of true ramen culture when JINYA Ramen Bar makes its Duluth debut on Monday, Jan. 31!

Located at 2200 Duluth Hwy., the new JINYA restaurant will kick off its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce at noon, along with a traditional Japanese lion dance performance. To add to the excitement, JINYA will be giving the ultimate gift of FREE ramen to the first 50 dine-in guests for lunch starting at 11 a.m. and again to the first 50 dine-in guests for dinner starting at 5 p.m. Winners will have the opportunity to choose from over 12 of JINYA’s acclaimed ramen that combines bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours.

“We’ve experienced great success at our other Georgia locations, so we’re excited to expand and bring our offerings to Duluth,” said JINYA Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “We look forward to introducing our authentic Japanese cuisine to the Duluth community and are confident it will quickly become the new go-to destination for bold flavors and perfectly balanced bowls in the area.A We can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone on Monday.”

JINYA Duluth will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more, visit jinyaramenbar.com/locations/duluth/ .

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned soft boiled egg to fresh garlic. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

