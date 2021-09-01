JINYA Ramen Bar Launches Bold New Vegan and Vegetarian Dishes

Vegan Crispy Rice with Guacamole, Tsunami White Pearl, JINYA Gluten-Free Ramen and more now available at acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Committed to offering something for everyone, JINYA Ramen Bar is accommodating a variety of dietary needs and preferences by adding more delicious vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options to its one-of-a-kind menu!

Starting today, JINYA is featuring dishes with balanced flavors and bold ingredients that don’t sacrifice on the authentic Japanese cuisine guests have come to love. Enjoy a taste of ramen culture with these new menu items on JINYA’s limited-time Chef’s Specials Menu:

Zero-Spicy Maze Soba ­­­– Zero broth, all flavor! Extra thick noodles dressed with rich Umami sauce, topped with ground Arabiki pork soboro, onsen tamago, crunchy spicy garlic sauce, sesame seed and shredded nori dried seaweed.

Vegan Crispy Rice with Guacamole – Guacamole with red onion and tomato on top of crispy rice.

Along with its new Chef’s Specials Menu, JINYA is now offering these permanent, full-flavored items:

Tsunami White Pearl – Vegan vegetable broth, Impossible meat, green onion, red onion, spinach, broccoli, baby leaf, crispy garlic and garlic oil, served with thick noodles.

JINYA Tonkotsu Original – Pork broth, pork chashu, green onion, spinach, seasoned egg and nori dried seaweed, served with extra thick noodles.

JINYA Gluten-Free Ramen – A build-your-own bowl with the choice of one broth from tonkotsu, chicken or vegan, one protein from tofu, chicken chashu or Impossible

meat and two toppings from kikurage, spinach, corn, mushroom, broccoli or bok choy, served with gluten-free noodles and green onions.

Sautéed Broccolini – Sautéed broccolini with crispy white quinoa.

Sautéed broccolini with crispy white quinoa. Pork Spare Ribs – Braised pork baby back ribs with JINYA original BBQ sauce.

Braised pork baby back ribs with JINYA original BBQ sauce. Kobe Hamburger Steak – Japanese-style hamburger steak with Kobe beef and Arabiki pork, stewed in tomato sauce and garnished with melted stretchy Colby cheese.

“We are excited to continue expanding our selection of unique, fresh Japanese dishes,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi. “These items add more variety, dietary accommodation and opportunity for our guests to explore the acclaimed flavors that make Japanese cuisine so special. Our fans already love our Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen, so we can’t wait to see how they respond to even more vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free offerings.”

JINYA’s Chef’s Specials Menu is available at participating restaurants while supplies last. Pricing varies by location.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 37 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

