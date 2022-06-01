JINYA Ramen Bar Kicks Off Summer with Refreshing New Chef’s Specials

Spicy Maze-Men and Otsumami available at acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant starting June 1

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is elevating its Chef’s Specials Menu with new light, innovative dishes that are perfect for summer!

Starting June 1, the acclaimed ramen restaurant is featuring a bowl that is packed with flavorful noodles but has zero broth. Yes, you read that right – JINYA’s new Spicy Maze-Men skips the broth so guests can enjoy their favorite bold Japanese flavors while cooling off this summer. In addition, JINYA will offer a Japanese staple that deliciously complements sake or beer on its limited-time Chef’s Specials Menu:

Spicy Maze-Men – Extra thick noodles dressed with Umami bonito Japanese aioli sauce and topped with pork chashu, kimchi, seasoned egg, green onion and white onion, garnished with shredded bonito flakes and shredded nori dried seaweed.

The Japanese noun Ostumami means "something to nibble/eat while drinking Sake, beer." This dish contains pork chashu, chicken chashu, seasoned egg, sautéed bamboo shoot and spicy bean sprouts.

“At JINYA, we create and share new menu items to show off all the different ways guests can enjoy Japanese cuisine, no matter the season,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “Whether you need a hot ramen bowl to warm up with in the winter or you’re looking for a unique, refreshing dish in the summer, JINYA has you covered with a wide variety that allows guests to step out of their comfort zone and experience something new. We can’t wait to release these new Chef’s Specials and hope everyone visits us to try these new offerings this summer!”

JINYA’s Chef’s Specials Menu is available at participating restaurants while supplies last. Pricing varies by location.

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

