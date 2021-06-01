JINYA Ramen Bar Introduces New Vegan Menu Items

Agedashi Tofun and Vegan Maze-Men available at acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant starting June 1

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is adding even more perfectly balanced bowls to its limited-time Chef’s Specials Menu!

To continue its commitment of offering a variety of menu items tailored to fit every guest’s dietary need or preference, JINYA has crafted two new vegan bowls that will debut on June 1. In addition to JINYA’s Flying Vegan Harvest and Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen, guests will soon be able to enjoy:

Agedashi Tofun – Fried vegetables (kabocha, bamboo shoot, broccolini and cherry tomato) and lightly deep-fried tofu in vegetarian tempura sauce made of vegetable dashi, mirin and soy sauce.

Vegan Maze-Men – Zero broth, all flavor! Extra thick noodles dressed with vegan Umami sauce. Topped with sauteed curry cauliflower, soy meat soboro, bamboo shoot, corn, green onion and red onion. Garnished with sesame seed and shredded nori dried seaweed.

“At JINYA, we are constantly innovating our menu to ensure every guest leaves satisfied,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “We understand the importance of having a variety of offerings for different dietary needs and preferences. That’s why our menu features everything from vegetarian and vegan to gluten-free items. We can’t wait to debut our new Chef’s Specials Menu items and look forward to hearing what everyone thinks about these delicious vegan offerings.”

JINYA’s Chef’s Specials Menu is available at participating restaurants while supplies last. Pricing varies by location.

Using only the freshest ingredients, JINYA serves guests authentic Japanese cuisine with its slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. Enjoy a taste of ramen culture with signature menu items from ramen, rice bowls, curry, salads, mini tacos and more.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

