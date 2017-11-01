JINYA Ramen Bar to Host Exclusive Sake Pairing Dinner

Washington, DC (RestaurantNews.com) JINYA Ramen Bar is excited to announce its first Sake Pairing Dinner, complete with exclusive sake pairings poured by renowned Sake Master Christian Choi.

On November 7, 2017, guests are invited to enjoy a unique multi-course dining experience perfectly pairing a curated range of signature JINYA dishes with a bold selection of premium sakes that complement the flavor and aroma of the dishes.

“Sake is a unique, enigmatic, and versatile beverage that can complement food just as wonderfully as wine,” said General Manager Hoang Nguyen. “Unfortunately, although sake has played a central role in Japanese life and culture for the past 2,000 years, navigating a sake list for most outside of Japan can be extremely intimidating. At JINYA, we strive to help D.C. diners demystify the world of sake by offering an extensive sake list, providing some sake education and, in the future, hosting more sake pairing dinners.”

Dinner guests will delight in four delicious courses, each paired with a hand-curated sake selected by celebrated Sake Master and “Kikisake-shi” (Sake Sommelier) Christian Choi. As guests indulge, Mr. Choi will also be on hand to educate diners about the subtleties of the sakes and to answer any questions.

Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to preview and savor the newest addition to JINYA’s cocktail menu, the Whisky Highball. This popular Japanese libation is created using a Japanese-designed Highball machine distributed by Japanese whisky brand Suntory Toki. Currently, only a handful of U.S. locations boast this sleek equipment, with JINYA Ramen Bar being the first in D.C.

JINYA’s Inaugural Sake Pairing Dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, with one seating at 6:00 p.m. Dinner is $55 per person (including tax and gratuity). Seating is limited. Reservations may be made at http://bit.ly/jinyadcsake or by calling 202.588.8560.

To view the extensive sake selections available at the newly opened JINYA Ramen Bar in Washington, D.C., please click here. For additional questions regarding JINYA’s Inaugural Sake Pairing Dinner, please contact us at events@jinyadc.com.

FOUR-COURSE SAKE PAIRING DINNER

$55/person; gratuity & tax included

FIRST

(passed)

Takoyaki

Mini Tostada (Spicy Tuna, Pork, Spicy Tofu)

Sake Pairing: JINYA NIGORI | JINYA’s own house sake

OR

Other Pairing: SUNTORY WHISKY HIGHBALL | refreshing Japanese whisky drink

made with DC’s first Highball machine

SECOND

(please select one)

JINYA Pork Buns

Tempura Brussels Sprouts

Sake Pairing: HAKKAISAN HONJOZO | Rich, Earthy, Dry & Mineral. #1 Rated Honjozo in Japan.

Brings out the sweetness & juicy texture of the pork JINYA bun,

and the delicate, yet slight bitterness of Brussels Sprouts.

THIRD

(please select one)

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

JINYA Chicken Ramen

Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen

Sake Pairing: KIKUSUI FUNAGUCHI GREEN | Bright, Fresh, Crisp, & Fun; Considered to be made for Ramen!

With layers of flavors from fruity to honey-like, this complements well

with Tonkotsu, Chicken & Vegan ramen.

FINAL

(passed)

Assorted Mochi

Mini Panacotta

Sake Pairing: OZEKI IKEZO | It’s fun, tasty, refreshing, sparkling jelly sake!

The perfect dessert sake, it has a springy texture with bursting bubbles of flavor.

About JINYA Ramen Bar

JINYA Ramen Bar is a unique concept that artfully blends traditional Japanese ramen with a modern ambiance and offers a dynamic array of flavors to captivate the taste buds. JINYA Ramen Bar serves up rich, hearty broths perfectly balanced with complementary ingredients that allow diners to add an array of toppings, such as tender pork, beautifully poached eggs or fresh garlic to ensure that all ramen bowls are one-of-a-kind creations. Diners have a handcrafted ramen experience, and the dining moment is elevated by pairing the perfect ramen bowl with fresh tapas, a chilled craft beer or a signature cocktail that complements the fifth basic taste profile: umami.

JINYA Ramen Bar distinguishes itself by focusing on the curated experience that comes from being able to choose what goes into the dish. This has always been Chef Tomonori’s intention: a contemporary ramen bar that redefines modern Japanese dining with incredible food and the perfect atmosphere, all at a reasonable price.

Rapidly-expanding JINYA Ramen Bar has its roots in Los Angeles and has multiple locations throughout the United States and Canada. The D.C. location recently opened in September 2017 and is located at 1336 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.