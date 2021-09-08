JINYA Ramen Bar Executes Franchise Deal to Introduce Bold Japanese Cuisine to Indiana

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant signs area development agreement to open two restaurants in Indianapolis in early 2022

Indianapolis, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Committed to driving impressive domestic growth in new markets, JINYA Ramen Bar is set to bring its perfectly balanced bowls to The Hoosier State!

The acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with accomplished franchisee Jason Lam to open two JINYA restaurants in Indianapolis in February 2022.

Lam joins JINYA with 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry and currently owns and operates three different concepts.

“We can’t wait to expand into the state of Indiana,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “And we’re proud to partner with Jason and welcome him to the JINYA family as our newest franchisee. With Jason’s experience operating another Japanese restaurant, we believe he’s the perfect fit to bring JINYA’s authentic ramen experience to the bustling city of Indianapolis.”

While visiting family, Lam dined at one of JINYA’s restaurants and was immediately attracted to the concept. He knew then that he wanted to bring JINYA’s rich broth in perfect balance with handmade noodles back to his home state.

“We’re excited to introduce JINYA’s contemporary Japanese dining to the Indianapolis community,” Lam said. “There is nothing like JINYA in the area, so we are certain it will become a huge hit. We’re opening our first location in the popular Fishers District, so we hope that eating delicious ramen soon becomes an everyday ritual for Indy locals and visitors alike.”

Using only the freshest ingredients, JINYA serves guests authentic Japanese cuisine with its slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. Enjoy a taste of ramen culture with signature menu items from ramen, rice bowls, curry, salads, mini tacos and more.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from JINYA Ramen Bar

The post JINYA Ramen Bar Executes Franchise Deal to Introduce Bold Japanese Cuisine to Indiana first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.