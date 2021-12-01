JINYA Ramen Bar Elevates Menu with Bold, Authentic New Dishes

Karaage Chicken Ramen, Impossible

Gyoza and Yuzu Shio Delight now available at acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Committed to innovating its menu with more delicious, traditional Japanese flavors, JINYA Ramen Bar fans can now get a taste of true ramen culture through three new items!

Starting today, the acclaimed ramen restaurant is featuring a perfectly balanced bowl and bold small plate on its limited-time Chef’s Specials Menu:

Karaage Chicken Ramen – Chicken broth, crispy chicken dressed in chili sauce, green onion, spinach, seasoned egg and nori dried seaweed, served with thin noodles.

Gyoza – Gyoza stuffed with delicious, savory Impossible meat made from plants.

In addition to its Chef’s Specials Menu, JINYA is enhancing its one-of-a-kind lineup with this permanent, full-flavored bowl:

Yuzu Shio Delight – Chicken and pork clear broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, spinach, seasoned egg and nori seaweed with yuzu flavor, served with thin noodles.

“At JINYA, we keep our guests engaged by consistently rolling out new items so they can experience more authentic Japanese cuisine on this side of the Pacific,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “We can’t wait to serve fresh flavors to our fans through these creative, chef-crafted dishes.”

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

