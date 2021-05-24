JINYA Ramen Bar Celebrates Serving 25 Million Bowls

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to give away Golden Bowl with gift card, set of bowls and t-shirt to one lucky winner at Studio City location on June 8

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar has served 25 million perfectly balanced bowls to guests across the country, and now the acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant is inviting fans in its hometown to join in celebrating the milestone!

On Wednesday, June 8, guests who visit the original JINYA Ramen Bar in Studio City have a chance to win the Golden Bowl, which includes a $250 gift card, a set of black and red branded bowls and a JINYA t-shirt!

WHAT: JINYA is celebrating having served 25 million bowls by awarding one lucky winner with a Golden Bowl prize.

WHEN: All day on Wednesday, June 8.

WHERE: JINYA Ramen Bar, located at 11231 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City.

“Our brand is very excited to have reached 25 million bowls sold,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “For the past decade, we’ve been committed to showing this side of the Pacific what true ramen culture is like. We also make a concerted effort to cater to every lifestyle and dietary preference with bowls like our Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen, and it’s certainly paid off. It’s special milestone moments like this that remind us of how much our fans support and love JINYA Ramen Bar. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in LA on June 8!”

Using only the freshest ingredients, JINYA serves guests authentic Japanese cuisine with its slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. Enjoy a taste of ramen culture with signature menu items from ramen, rice bowls, curry, salads, mini tacos and more.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

