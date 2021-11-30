JINYA Ramen Bar Celebrates Highly Anticipated Buford Debut

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to give away 100 bowls of free ramen on Dec. 1

Buford, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is ready to bring true ramen culture to the Buford community when the acclaimed Japanese restaurant opens its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 1!

Located at 2925 Buford Drive, Bld. #1205, in the Exchange at Gwinnett, the new JINYA restaurant will celebrate its grand opening by giving the ultimate gift of authentic Japanese cooking. Starting at 11 a.m. and again at 5 p.m., the first 50 dine-in guests will receive FREE ramen! Winners will have the opportunity to choose from 12 of JINYA’s renowned ramen flavors that combine bold noodles with thick, rich broth that has been slowly simmered for 20 hours.

“We’re beyond excited to officially open our doors to the Buford community,” said Franchisee James Wang. “There’s nothing like JINYA’s contemporary Japanese dining experience in the area, and we look forward to quickly establishing the brand as the go-to destination for enjoying perfectly balanced bowls. We can’t wait to get to know all of our soon-to-be fans as we celebrate and give away free ramen to 100 lucky guests on Wednesday!”

When JINYA’s first Buford restaurant opens, it will mark the fifth in Georgia and 44th systemwide. JINYA Buford will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more, visit jinyaramenbar.com/locations/buford .

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

