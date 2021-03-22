JINYA Ramen Bar Celebrates Grand Opening in Tustin, CA

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to make its debut on March 29

Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ramen lovers in Orange County are going to have a lot to love at the new Jinya Ramen Bar, the celebrated authentic brand opening its first OC location in Tustin. The JINYA Ramen Bar, located at 1086 Irvine Blvd. , at the corner of Newport Blvd., in Tustin, will open on March 29 at 11am.

JINYA’s authentic, approachable take on Japanese cuisine and the meticulous attention that goes into every bowl will impress local ramen aficionados. JINYA will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and its acclaimed ramen that combines bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours. When the new restaurant opens, it will mark the seventh JINYA Ramen Bar in California and 40th system wide.

The new 2,900-square-foot restaurant seats 64 and will feature a bar with a drink menu that focuses on craft beers and sake. JINYA will offer Sake (hot and cold), 21 craft beers with eight beers on tap and a variety of wines. The restaurant will employ 42 people.

Grand Opening Specials

From March 29 – April 12, JINYA will celebrate its grand opening by offering a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of any ramen bowl. Guests can choose from:

Caramelized Cauliflower – caramelized cauliflower with toasted pine nuts, crispy mint leaves and lime sauce

Brussels Sprouts Tempura – crispy tempura Brussels sprouts with white truffle oil

JINYA Bun – steamed bun stuffed with slow-braised pork chashu, cucumber and baby mixed greens served with Jinya’s original bun sauce and Kewpie mayonnaise

Mochi Ice Cream – choice of green tea or chocolate

Panna Cotta – Homemade panna cotta with caramel cream sauce, graham cracker and vanilla ice cream



JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

The health and safety of its guests and team members is JINYA’s top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 40 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA, Robata JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-328-3273

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com

The post JINYA Ramen Bar Celebrates Grand Opening in Tustin, CA first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.