JINYA Ramen Bar Celebrates Grand Opening in Eastvale

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to make its debut on Feb. 8 and offer fan favorites for $10 through Feb. 14

Eastvale, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Inland Empire is about to get its first taste of what true ramen culture is like when JINYA Ramen Bar opens in Eastvale on Monday, Feb. 8.

Located at 12768 Limonite Ave., Ste #101 , JINYA will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and its acclaimed ramen that combines bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 10 hours.

The new 3,600-square-foot restaurant will feature a full liquor bar with a drink menu that focuses on Japanese-inspired beverages. JINYA will offer Sake (hot and cold), cocktails mixed with different Sake flavors, 16 craft beers with four Japanese beers on tap and a variety of wines. Additionally, guests can enjoy Japanese whisky on the rocks or served from a unique highball machine.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make our Inland Empire debut and join the Eastvale community,” said Owner Steven Wang. “JINYA’s authentic, approachable take on Japanese cuisine and the meticulous attention that goes into every bowl is unlike anything else in the area. Plus, when we open on Monday, JINYA Eastvale will be the first full-service ramen restaurant with a liquor bar in the Inland Empire! We have hired 50 incredible local team members and we are all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

From Feb. 8-14, JINYA will celebrate its grand opening by offering these three best-sellers for only $10:

Spicy Chicken Ramen – Chicken broth, chicken chasu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts and green onion, served with thin noodles.

– Chicken broth, chicken chasu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts and green onion, served with thin noodles. Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen – Vegetable broth, tofu, onion, green onion, kikurage, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil and sesame seeds, served with thick noodles.

– Vegetable broth, tofu, onion, green onion, kikurage, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil and sesame seeds, served with thick noodles. JINYA Tonkotsu Black – Pork broth, pork chasu, kikurage, green onion, nori dried seaweed, seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion and spicy sauce, served with thin noodles.

JINYA Eastvale will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. When the new restaurant opens, it will mark the sixth JINYA Ramen Bar in California and 35th systemwide.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is JINYA’s top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 35 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post JINYA Ramen Bar Celebrates Grand Opening in Eastvale first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.