JINYA Ramen Bar Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Bold, Authentic Japanese Cuisine

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant offers fan favorites for $10 on July 15 and brings back item from original menu for a limited time

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Since 2010, JINYA Ramen Bar has been giving this side of the Pacific a glimpse of what true ramen culture is like with its perfectly balanced bowls that are above all others.

Following in his father’s footsteps as a successful restauranteur in Japan, JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi opened his first JINYA in Tokyo in 2000 with the same three values his father focused on – delicious food at reasonable prices that’s accessible to all. In 2010, Tahahashi recognized a need for authentic ramen in the U.S. He decided to fulfill it by opening his first JINYA Ramen Bar in Studio City, California.

For the past 10 years, JINYA’s thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours, combined with its flavorful noodles, has allowed guests to taste the traditional flavors of Japanese food at its 34 locations in North America.

In honor of its 10th anniversary on July 15, all JINYA locations will offer these three best-sellers for only $10:

Spicy Chicken Ramen – Chicken broth, chicken chasu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts and green onion, served with thin noodles.

– Chicken broth, chicken chasu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts and green onion, served with thin noodles. Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen – Vegetable broth, tofu, onion, green onion, kikurage, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil and sesame seeds, served with thick noodles.

– Vegetable broth, tofu, onion, green onion, kikurage, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil and sesame seeds, served with thick noodles. JINYA Tonkotsu Black – Pork broth, pork chasu, kikurage, green onion, nori dried seaweed, seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion and spicy sauce, served with thin noodles.

To add to the excitement, the acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant will bring back its JINYA Tonkotsu Original ramen that was on JINYA’s very first menu. From July 15-31, guests can enjoy this full-flavored ramen at all locations:

JINYA Tonkotsu Original – Pork broth, pork chashu, pork soboro, bean sprouts, green onion bamboo shoots, seasoned egg and spicy sauce, served with thick noodles.

“This is a very big and exciting year for me and my team at JINYA Ramen Bar,” Takahashi said. “We are crazy about ramen, so it has been such a joy to grow and serve our authentic ramen across the continent over the past 10 years. As a ramen pioneer, I would like to continue to introduce and expand our delicious ramen to all of North America. We can’t wait to celebrate this momentous milestone with the communities we serve. During our 10 years, we have developed loyal guests who understand that JINYA is more than real Japanese cuisine, it’s ramen culture.”

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chasu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinya-ramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 32 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .