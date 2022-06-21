JINYA Holdings Inc. Prepares for Up to 45% Unit Growth Increase in 2022

Parent company of Japanese ramen restaurants projects opening 20+ domestic and international locations across all brands this year

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) After launching new partnerships and elevating its technology in 2021, JINYA Holdings, Inc. is poised for aggressive nationwide expansion this year.

In 2022, JINYA Holdings – which operates bushi by JINYA, JINYA Ramen Bar, JINYA Ramen Express and Robata JINYA – continues to beef up its corporate staff in preparation for its biggest year of growth to date. JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open more than 15 restaurants in existing and new markets such as Long Beach, California; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Arlington, Virginia; Lehi, Utah; San Antonio, Texas; Hilton Head, South Carolina; and more. JINYA Ramen Bar will also drive international expansion with its newest Canadian restaurant set to open in Burnaby, British Columbia this year. bushi by JINYA, which focuses on targeting non-traditional spaces, has already opened one new location in Westwood, California this year and expects to open an additional one to two locations in the Los Angeles area.

The company is also set to make its Hawaii debut. JINYA Holdings is currently converting a 10,000-square-foot previous Nobu restaurant in Honolulu to house a JINYA Ramen Bar, Robata JINYA and a new concept called LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge in one renovated space. Robata JINYA Hollywood and JINYA Ramen Bar – Topanga openings will follow later this year in Southern California.

“JINYA is fully prepared for tremendous growth across all of our brands,” said JINYA Holdings, Inc. Vice President of Franchise Sales Mike LaRue. “We’ve re-strategized to best position each concept to reach its maximum growth potential, and now we’re ready to see it come to fruition. There’s no doubt that 2022 is going to be an exciting year for JINYA Holdings.”

The parent company of acclaimed Japanese restaurants is building on strong momentum gained in 2021. JINYA Ramen Bar signed 11 new leases last year and opened five locations throughout Arizona, California, Georgia and North Carolina. The brand’s systemwide Average Unit Volume hit $2.85 million, with the top one-third of restaurants reaching $4 million AUV for the year. The systemwide average square footage per location is 2,800 square feet.

To prepare for massive growth, JINYA has since elevated its brands across all facets through various partnerships with leading companies like Impossible Foods, Olo, Hyperlocology and more.

“With several different business models, JINYA is a brand that offers bold, authentic Japanese cuisine to guests however they want it,” said JINYA Holdings, Inc. Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “We’ve established ourselves as a leader in the ramen category, and we can’t wait to show more of the world what JINYA is all about.”

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com or contact LaRue at mlarue@jinyaholdings.com.

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2022 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Holdings, Inc. operates bushi by JINYA, JINYA Ramen Bar, JINYA Ramen Express and Robata JINYA. The parent company has 49 restaurants in its portfolio with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA Holdings’ focus on Kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best cuisine out there across all of its brands. For more information, visit jinyaholdings.com . To learn more about JINYA Holdings’ franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post JINYA Holdings Inc. Prepares for Up to 45% Unit Growth Increase in 2022 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.