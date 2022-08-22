JINYA Holdings, Inc. Introduces Traditional Japanese Cuisine to Hawaii

Acclaimed Japanese ramen, bar and lounge and trendy, izakaya-style restaurant celebrates openings in Honolulu

Honolulu, HI ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Holdings, Inc. is in the process of bringing three of its brands – JINYA Ramen Bar , Robata JINYA and an all-new concept LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge – to the capital city of The Aloha State this August!

Located at 1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100, the renovated 10,000-square-foot restaurant is now serving Robata JINYA and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge, which opened on Friday, Aug. 12. Then, on Monday, Aug. 22, JINYA Ramen Bar will open and begin serving its ramen culture. To celebrate, JINYA will host a grand opening party, giving away free ramen to the first 100 guests in line.

With JINYA Holdings’ Honolulu debut, guests can now enjoy Robata JINYA’s trendy, izakaya-style dining experience with delicious choices of authentic nigiri sushi, hand rolls, Japanese tapas, craft cocktails, sake, wine and more. LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge features an expansive outdoor bar with unique small plates and a drink menu that highlights a highly curated selection of Japanese cocktails, Japanese whiskey, wines and beer.

Additionally, JINYA Ramen Bar will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and renowned ramen, available in three types of soup, including pork, chicken or vegan and three types of noodles and numerous toppings, so guests can find the ramen that best suits their tastes.

“We’re thrilled to bring JINYA’s best-in-class brands to the beautiful island of Oahu,” said JINYA Holdings, Inc. Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “We’ve been fueling rapid expansion over the last year, so establishing three of our concepts in Hawaii is an incredible milestone. There is nothing in the area that compares to JINYA Ramen Bar’s and Robata JINYA’s fine and fresh traditional Japanese cuisine and LBD’s specialty cocktails, so we look forward to introducing our bold, authentic flavors to Honolulu’s locals and visitors alike next month.”

To celebrate its grand opening, LBD, Robata JINYA and JINYA Ramen Bar will be hosting social media giveaways throughout August. From Aug. 12-31, guests can take a picture in front of the LBD logo on its patio, post it on their Instagram account, follow @lbdhawaii and tag two foodies friends for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Also, from Aug. 12-19, guests can take a post a photo of their Robata JINYA dish on Instagram, follow @robatajinya, and tag two friends for a chance to win a $100 Robata JINYA gift card. Finally, from Aug. 22-29, guests that post a photo of their JINYA Ramen Bar dish on Instagram, follow @jinyaramenbar, and tag two friends for a chance to win a $100 JINYA Ramen Bar gift card.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to shrimp wonton. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

Robata JINYA boasts a wide selection of kushiyaki, and great menu items such as A5 Wagyu beef, North Shore free range chicken, and Robata-Yaki with lamb chop and foie gras. The acclaimed restaurant provides an escape for an extraordinary dining experience with countless choices of Japanese tapas, signature sashimi, sushi, and craft cocktails, sh?ch? and specialty sake to complement all the dishes. To learn more about Robata JINYA, visit robatajinya.com .

About JINYA Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2022 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Holdings, Inc. operates JINYA Ramen Bar, bushi by JINYA, Robata JINYA, LBD Japanese Bar and Lounge, and JINYA Ramen Express. The parent company has nearly 50 restaurants in its portfolio with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA Holdings’ focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best cuisine out there across all of its brands. For more information, visit jinyaholdings.com . To learn more about JINYA Holdings’ franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

