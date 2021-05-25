JINYA Holdings Enlists REAL Companies as Real Estate Partner

Parent company of Japanese ramen restaurants teams up with strategic growth advisory service to oversee real estate across all brands

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In preparation for rapid growth across multiple brands, JINYA Holdings, Inc. announced today that the company has partnered with REAL Companies – a strategic growth advisory service – as its real estate partner.

Through the partnership, REAL Companies will assist in the real estate process for corporate and franchisee growth for JINYA Holdings’ brands – JINYA Ramen Bar and bushi by JINYA. In addition to market analysis, site selection and transactional assistance, REAL Companies will be responsible for leveraging their relationships, providing rare access to some of the strongest retail properties in the United States.

“As we get ready to quickly grow our brands, we wanted to work with a real estate partner we confidently believe can help us achieve our expansion goals, said JINYA Holdings CEO Tomo Takahashi. “Both JINYA Ramen Bar and bushi by JINYA are extremely attractive to landlords, and we want our franchisees to have access to the best real estate. The REAL Companies’ team combines innovative data analytics with in-depth experience to grow brands. Their excellent tools and expertise are going to be a driving force in expanding our concepts nationwide.”

This year, JINYA Holdings is slated to open a total of 15 domestic and international restaurants throughout Arizona, California, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Vancouver, Canada. The company currently operates 44 locations with a goal of expanding to more than 100 units in the next few years.

“My partners and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to help grow JINYA Holdings’ brands,” said REAL Companies Co-Founder Andrew Laporte. “They have an aggressive development goal for the future, and we can’t wait to work alongside them every step of the way throughout their growth journey.”

To learn more about JINYA Holdings, visit jinyaholdings.com . For more information about franchise opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com or contact Vice President of Franchise Sales Mike LaRue at mlarue@jinyaholdings.com.

About JINYA Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Holdings, Inc. operates JINYA Ramen Bar, bushi by JINYA, JINYA Ramen Express and Robata JINYA. The parent company has 44 restaurants in its portfolio with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA Holdings’ focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best cuisine out there across all of its brands. For more information, visit jinyaholdings.com . To learn more about JINYA Holdings’ franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

About REAL Companies

REAL Companies is an entrepreneurial real estate firm with a vision of excellence and commitment in creating phenomenal experiences, in REAL time. A company born in authenticity to culture, quality, and value to harness synergy amongst our relationships and in turn, give back to the community – locally, regionally and nationally. For more details, visit real-cos.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post JINYA Holdings Enlists REAL Companies as Real Estate Partner first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.