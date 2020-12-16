Jimmy’s Egg Offers Individually Packaged Catering Options to Safely Feed Guests at Corporate and Family Gatherings





Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jimmy’s Egg® LLC, is making it easy and safe to enjoy good food during corporate and family gatherings.

“Since 2017, our catering program has grown exponentially and is a key initiative for the brand” says Kevin Burke, President of Jimmy’s Egg® LLC. “Our customers health and safety are top priority whether dining in with us or enjoying our food off-site. When COVID-19 shutdown restaurants, we quickly developed individually packaged options that we could deliver to our customers and they have been very successful.” said Burke.

People never forget an egg-cellent® meal whether it is served in the restaurant or at a special event and our goal is to allow our customer time to focus on their family, friends and colleagues while we take care of the food. We help busy people squeeze in a meal!

Catering delivery is available, as well as setup and serving options for an additional cost. We provide catering for company meetings, corporate events, holiday parties, family celebrations and more.

These items are available and individually packaged for the safety of you and your guests in most locations:

Farmers Breakfast Bowl – Scrambled egg, diced ham, sausage crumbles, diced green peppers, diced onions, cheddar cheese served over seasoned home fries.

Almost Healthy Breakfast Bowl – Scrambled egg whites, diced turkey sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, diced tomatoes, jack cheese served over seasoned home fries.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito – Scrambled eggs, chorizo, diced potatoes, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo rolled in a tortilla and served with salsa.

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich – Scrambled eggs, American cheese, choice of bacon, sausage patty, or a turkey sausage patty served on a big biscuit.

Meat Lovers Burrito – Scrambled eggs, bacon bits, diced ham, diced sausage links, jack cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.

About Jimmy’s Egg®

The first Jimmy’s Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Mr. Le grew Jimmy’s Egg® from a single restaurant to the 64-unit chain it is today. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine’s Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.

Jimmy’s Egg® began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy’s Egg expects to open 5-8 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy’s Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com . Jimmy’s Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

