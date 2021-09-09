Jimmy’s Egg Continues to Crack Eggs in New York

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jimmy’s Egg® Franchise Group, JE Clifton Park, opened its second location at 1800 Western Avenue, Albany, NY on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. This is the second location to open for this group and is the 63rd restaurant to open outside of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

The restaurant will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served from 6:30AM – 2:00PM Monday – Friday and 6:30AM – 3:00PM on Saturday and Sunday and will accommodate customers in comfortable booth and table settings plus counter seating with full view of the open kitchen concept. At all Jimmy’s Egg® locations you will enjoy traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious.

Former Queensbury resident, Rob Marquardt opened the first location at 5 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park, NY in 2015. Over the past two decades, the 1992 graduate of Queensbury High School and a 1996 graduate from Michigan State University has been involved with many successful restaurant concepts.

“I lived in the Oklahoma City area for nearly three years and Jimmy’s Egg became my favorite breakfast- lunch spot. We are excited to continue expanding Jimmy’s Egg across the state of New York. Our eggs are fresh Cracked to Order®, our pancake batter is made fresh every day and our fresh-cut seasoned home fries and hash browns are never frozen. It’s as fresh as breakfast gets!” said Marquardt.

Jimmy’s Egg® brings residents full cups of coffee served by our attentive staff, Cracked-to-Order® omelettes, chef-inspired breakfast specialties and a variety of decadent flavored pancakes. We are excited to introduce a selection of specialty coffees, Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s at this location.

Breakfast menu offerings include:

The Popular “Garbage Breakfast ”

Premium Hash Brown Skillets

Specialty Omelettes

Classic, Veggie and Irish Egg Benedicts

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Cinnamon Roll, Caramel Apple and traditional Buttermilk flavored pancakes

Cinnamon Crunch French Toast

Belgian Waffles

Lunch offerings include savory sandwiches, juicy burgers, healthy alternatives, and favorite luncheon entrees such as:

Cuban Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Jammin’ Bacon Burger

Keto Bowl

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Chicken Quesadillas

Short on time? Order online and get it to go! Guests can download the Jimmy’s Egg branded app through Apple and Google Play and take advantage of online ordering, catering and exclusive offers and rewards.

About Jimmy’s Egg®

The first Jimmy’s Egg® was founded by Loc Van Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Jimmy’s Egg® has grown from that single restaurant to the 63-unit chain it is today. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets.

Jimmy’s Egg® began actively franchising in 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy’s Egg® expects to open 5-8 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy’s Egg® franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com . Jimmy’s Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

Media Contact:

comments@jimmysegg.com

