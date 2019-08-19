Jimmy John’s Wants To Buy You A House So They Can Deliver You A Sandwich

National “Home in the Zone” Contest and media campaign promote Freaky Fresh® delivery

Champaign, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Today, Jimmy John’s announced the “Home in the Zone” Contest, which will give one Jimmy John’s superfan a home in a delivery zone so they can finally get a Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh sandwich delivered. The Contest and national campaign, created in partnership with agency WorkInProgress, come on the heels of the company’s commitment to only deliver within five minutes of each of its stores – the “Sandwich Delivery Zone” – in order to maximize freshness.

Jimmy John’s fans who live outside any of its 2,800+ Sandwich Delivery Zones across the country will be eligible to enter the “Home in the Zone” Contest. The winner, who will be selected based on a written entry, will win up to $250,000 towards the purchase of a new home inside a Jimmy John’s Delivery Zone of the winner’s choice. The Contest will run from August 12th through October 4th, 2019.

“At Jimmy John’s, we’re committed to Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh,” said Chief Marketing Officer, John Shea. “While that means we can’t deliver sandwiches to our customers who live outside of our Delivery Zones, we can deliver our customers to our sandwiches.”

In February, Jimmy John’s was the first chain to declare that it would never authorize third-party aggregators such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub to deliver its sandwiches, since those services don’t meet Jimmy John’s high standards for efficient, reliable, and affordable delivery. While the $13 billion third-party food-delivery market is growing, 35% of customers say they have experienced a problem with deliveries, and 76% hold the restaurant partially responsible for those errors.

“We’re consistently faster, fresher, and a better value than any other delivery service,” said Shea. “With our Home in the Zone Contest, we’re looking forward to rewarding one of our customers with the opportunity to move into a Delivery Zone so they can experience the service that Jimmy John’s offers. We’re dedicated to proving that we’re the most passionate sandwich company in the world.”

The “Home in the Zone” Contest is supported by a national advertising campaign, which shows the great lengths Jimmy John’s fans will go to in order to get their hands on a prized sandwich. In one of the ads, a Jimmy John’s delivery person bikes up to a house with a white picket fence to hand-off an order to a rather nervous-looking couple. Shortly after the wife snatches the bag, the front of the house falls flat – it’s merely a façade so the family can qualify for delivery within the zone. “Jimmy John’s only delivers within five minutes of their stores to maximize freshness,” a narrator notes. “Which is great, unless you don’t live within five minutes of a Jimmy John’s.” He goes on to announce that Jimmy John’s is buying someone a house in a Jimmy John’s delivery zone, and how to enter the contest. Two additional executions show the excited family moving into their new home, provide more contest details, and direct viewers to read the commercial’s fine print, while assuring them this house deal is legit. Why? “Because sandwich.”

“Jimmy John’s would rather buy someone a house than deliver them a not-fresh sandwich,” said Partner_Creative at WIP, Matt Talbot. “If that isn’t a commitment to being Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh, I don’t know what is.”

The campaign is backed by a national media plan beginning on August 19th that includes buys on more than 30 TV networks and cable channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, FX, A&E, TBS, Bravo, Food, ESPN) along with social and digital sites, including: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Hulu.

For customers who already live inside a Delivery Zone, Jimmy John’s will also be running a Sweepstakes where five winners will receive free sandwiches and free delivery for one year.

For more details, and to enter, visit: https://dreamhomeinthezone.com

About Jimmy John’s

Freaky Fast! Freaky Fresh!® Jimmy John’s makes Fresh, Fast, Tasty® sandwiches. Homemade bread is baked every four hours, and locally-purchased veggies and fresh meats are hand-sliced daily. Jimmy John’s was founded by 19-year old Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983. For more information, visit jimmyjohns.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at facebook.com/jimmyjohns, twitter.com/jimmyjohns, and instagram.com/jimmyjohns/.

About WorkInProgress

Founded in 2016, WorkInProgress is part innovation shop and part advertising agency. They help brands take action to prove what they believe, and then turn those actions into memorable and breakthrough advertising that generates dramatic business results. For more information visit wipbdr.com.

About Home In The Zone Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 8/12/19 and ends 10/4/19 at 11:59:59 pm PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC with a permanent legal address outside of a Jimmy John’s Delivery Zone as of 10/4/19, who are 18+ and the age of majority. One Grand Prize, with the Winner receiving up to $250,000 towards a house located within a Jimmy John’s Delivery Zone to be utilized as the Winner’s primary residence. Contest entrants must fill out an application at JimmyJohns.com explaining, in 250 words or less, why they’d like to move into a sandwich Delivery Zone. 500 Submissions will be randomly selected and then judged based on their response. See Official Rules for full details.

About I’m In The Zone Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 8/12/19 and ends 10/4 at 11:59:59 pm PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC with a permanent legal address inside of a Jimmy John’s Delivery Zone as of 10/4/19, who are 18+ and the age of majority. Five Winners will be selected at random to receive free sandwiches and free delivery for one year. See Official Rules for full details.

CLIENT: Jimmy John’s

TITLE: Home in the Zone Campaign

CLIENT: JIMMY JOHN’S

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER: John Shea

DIRECTOR OF CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT: Nathan Louer

DIRECTOR OF CUSTOMER ACQUISITION & LOYALTY: Suzanne DeRouchie

SENIOR DESIGNER: Chris Phillips

MARKETING OPERATIONS SENIOR MANAGER: Kristi Kaiser

HEAD OF CONSUMER VIDEO & CHIEF EDITOR: Spencer Liautaud

AGENCY: WIP_

LAUNCH DATE: Monday, August 19th, 2019

PARTNER_CREATIVE: Matt Talbot

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Stephen Dalton

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Lauren Perlow

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Josh Shelton

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Haley Garyet

SENIOR DESIGNER: Jimmy Rosen

PARTNER_PRODUCTION: Stafford Bosak

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Molly Schaaf

PARTNER_ACCOUNT & STRATEGY: Alex Guerri

PARTNER_ACCOUNT & STRATEGY: Evan Russack

DIRECTOR_ACCOUNT & STRATEGY: Stacy Moss

SUPERVISOR_ACCOUNT & STRATEGY: Sally Kubancik

PARTNER_TECHNOLOGY: Harold Jones

PRODUCTION:

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Arts & Sciences

PRODUCTION SERVICE COMPANY: Animals

DIRECTOR: Adam & Dave

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Benn Martenson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Marc Marrie

LINE PRODUCER: Gillian Marr

EDITORIAL:

EDITORIAL COMPANY: MackCut NYC

EDITOR: Ryan Steele

ASSISTANT EDITOR: Devon Flint

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Gina Pagano

COLOR:

COLOR: Company 3 (NYC)

COLORIST: Tim Masick

PRODUCER: Kevin Breheny

VFX & FINISHING:

VFX & FINISHING COMPANY: Framestore (LA)

FLAME ARTIST: Theo Maniatis (lead), Eric Bruno

PRESIDENT, ADVERTISING NORTH AMERICA: James Razzall

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Bethan Thomas

VFX PRODUCER: Georgina Poushkine

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR: Jamie Runkle

MUSIC:

MUSIC HOUSE: APM Music

AUDIO:

MIX HOUSE: Coupe Studios

AUDIO ENGINEER & SOUND DESIGNER: Greg McRae

AUDIO EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Aaron Lasko & Eric Singer