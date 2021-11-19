Jimmy John’s Unveils First Development Incentive Program

Jimmy John’s has rolled out an incentive program to promote accelerated growth in 2022. Through this program, all or most of the Initial Franchise Fee is waived for qualifying deals, in addition to royalty discounts for the first 36 months.

Franchisees who commit to individual and/or multi-unit development agreements for restaurants slated to open from 2022 to 2025 will be eligible to take advantage of the Jimmy John’s incentive deals. Units opening in 2022 can qualify for 0% royalty in the first 12 months of operations through the program’s Early Adopter and Standard Adopter deals, which encourage franchisees to sign new commitments and open restaurants in 2022. Similarly, incentives are also offered to candidates who pull through on existing deals in 2022 that were initially positioned for 2023 and later.

Jimmy John’s incentive program allows the brand to tap into avenues for new store growth through rapid lead generation while offering franchisees flexible options to join a proven system with tremendous growth potential. As part of the Inspire Brands family, franchisees are afforded the opportunity to build their portfolios within the company’s multi-brand system. This year, Jimmy John’s development efforts have been significant and will expand the brand’s presence throughout various markets. To further illustrate Jimmy John’s actions toward aggressive growth, the brand recently held a three-day national hiring event aimed toward attracting passionate go-getters to support its projected expansion plans in 2022 and beyond.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Jimmy John’s, please visit www.jimmyjohnsfranchising.com .

