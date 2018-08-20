Jimmy Hula’s Continues Florida Expansion with Orlando Opening

(RestaurantNews.com) Orlando based Jimmy Hula’s Licensing announced the opening of its 15th restaurant on August 6 at 68 East Pine St., Orlando, Florida. Jimmy Hula’s has units in the Orlando, Tampa-Clearwater-St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Daytona Beach markets and is looking to franchise expansion throughout the Southeast.

Jim Hartman the founder and CEO states that this new unit is what the company calls its “urban express” model.

“We have two formats, Urban Express is designed for the office worker and millennials living in downtown hubs,” said Hartman. “The footprint is smaller and it has a limited menu. This gives a lower cost of entry, enhances speed of service, improves delivery and takeout, plus really gives us a strong weekend bar business. It’s been very well received. Our other format is the original fast casual which are located in daily visit suburban markets.”

Jimmy Hula’s serves specialty tacos, burgers, sandwiches and bowls in a surf/ beach vibe. It’s fine food at value pricing. That’s why our locals call it Food Nirvana. All stores serve a variety of craft beers and several stores have full service bars.

Jimmy Hula’s has signed area development and master franchise agreements calling for the opening of 60 additional units in Florida and North Carolina.

Jimmy Hula’s is seeking qualified franchisees to fuel its continued growth. For more information, please visit: https://jimmyhulas.com/franchising/.