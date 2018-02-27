Jimboy’s Tacos Seafood Combo is Off the Hook

Home of the Original American Taco Makes a Splash With Limited Time Seafood Taco Deal

Folsom, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, Home of The Original American Taco, is luring in guests with a delicious value on a Seafood Combo that is sure to be the catch of the season. Through April 30, seafood lovers can enjoy one Grilled Shrimp Taco, one Wild Pacific Cod Taco and a Regular Drink for just $8.50*.

“Jimboy’s is excited to offer our ‘Fresh Catch Combo,’ perfect for those going meatless or just anyone who is a fan of seafood!” said Karen Knudson Freeman, president of Jimboy’s Tacos. “If you’ve never tried our Grilled Shrimp or Wild Pacific Cod Tacos, this is the perfect opportunity to change up your usual order and see for yourself why our seafood tacos remain a popular menu item year-round.”

The Grilled Shrimp Taco features grilled shrimp, crisp cabbage, a spicy house-made Diablo Sauce and freshly chopped pico de gallo, while the Wild Pacific Cod Taco combines flaky white fish coated in a light beer batter and fried until crispy and golden with crisp cabbage, freshly prepared pico de gallo and a drizzle of house-made Avocado Ranch dressing. Each taco is made to order and encased in a stone ground corn tortilla that is grilled until crisp and finished with a dusting of Jimboy’s signature parmesan cheese. These two hearty seafood tacos paired with a regular drink make for a meal that is sure to satisfy Jimboy’s fans! But, hurry in because the opportunity to catch this tremendous value is only available for a limited time.

For a complete list of Jimboy’s locations offering the “Fresh Catch” Combo, visit http://jimboystacos.com/specials/.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer. Available for a limited time only.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Known today as the Home of the Original American Taco, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start from a food trailer in King’s Beach, Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco out there. Made fresh with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese and lettuce in a crispy stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese, the brand’s beloved best-selling Original Ground Beef Taco continues to be enjoyed by loyal guests along with its well-rounded menu of fast and affordable choices including tacos, grilled burritos, salads, enchiladas, fries and more. With 40 locations across California and Nevada, Jimboy’s has set its sights on strategic expansion throughout the Western region of the United States, and is projected to double in size by the end of 2019. With a refreshed marketing strategy and reimagined restaurant design featuring a modern look and flexible footprint, as well as a simple operations model and relatively low cost of entry, Jimboy’s presents an attractive franchising opportunity for passionate candidates interested in growing with the brand. For locations and additional details, please visit www.jimboystacos.com.

