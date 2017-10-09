Jimboy’s Tacos Launches Mobile App with $1,954 Sweepstakes

Members of Jimboy’s Taco Nation Can Win Big by Downloading New App!

Folsom, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, Home of The Original American Taco, is celebrating the launch of its new mobile app with a month-long sweepstakes where Taco Nation members have a chance to win a Jimboy’s gift card loaded with $1,954.00 to coincide with its founding year. Through October 31, those who download the new Jimboy’s Tacos mobile app, which allows users to earn rewards every time they dine at Jimboy’s, can enter to win big! Plus, they’ll instantly receive a free Original Ground Beef Taco just for downloading.

“We’re thrilled to launch our brand new mobile app, making a visit to Jimboy’s more convenient than ever; but more importantly to reward our loyal guests for being a part of the Jimboy’s Taco Nation!” said Karen Freeman, president of Jimboy’s Tacos. “We encourage all taco-lovers to download the app and join our inner circle for the chance to win a Jimboy’s gift card loaded with $1954, enough to enjoy over 950 of our famous parmesan-dusted tacos or anything else on the Jimboy’s menu!”

Fans of the unique Jimboy’s experience can reap all the Taco Nation benefits, including a $5 Off birthday reward, by downloading the new Jimboy’s Tacos App. Along with exclusive member perks, the app allows users to:

Earn Points: Receive $10 off after earning 100 Points ($1 = 1 Point)

Skip the line and save time by ordering through app

Track favorite menu items

Load money into the app for quick payment

All app downloads and entries for the $1,954 Sweepstakes must be submitted by October 31, 2017. Limit one entry per email address. One lucky winner will be selected at random and announced in early November 2017. The Taco Nation app is currently accepted at more than half of Jimboy’s Tacos locations with the systemwide rollout to be complete before the end of next year. To see a list of current locations with mobile app capability, visit http://jimboystacos.com/specials/#.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Known today as the home of the Original American Taco, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start from a food trailer in King’s Beach, Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco out there. Made fresh with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese and lettuce in a crispy stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese, the brand’s beloved best-selling Original Ground Beef Taco continues to be enjoyed by loyal guests along with its well-rounded menu of fast and affordable choices including tacos, grilled burritos, salads, enchiladas, fries and more. With 38 locations across California and Nevada, Jimboy’s has set its sights on strategic expansion throughout the Western region of the United States, and is projected to double in size by the end of 2019. With a refreshed marketing strategy and reimagined restaurant design featuring a modern look and flexible footprint, as well as a simple operations model and relatively low cost of entry, Jimboy’s presents an attractive franchising opportunity for passionate candidates interested in growing with the brand. For locations and additional details, please visit www.jimboystacos.com.

