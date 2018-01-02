Jimboy’s Tacos Encourages Fans to Hit the Jim for a Six-Pak

Home of the Original American Taco Goes Beast Mode with Limited Time Offer on Taco Six-Paks

Folsom, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, Home of The Original American Taco, is pumped up and urging fans to start the year off right by “Hitting the Jim” for a Six-Pak – of tacos that is! Through February 28, Jimboy’s fans can enjoy a half dozen delicious, parmesan-dusted Original Ground Beef Tacos for only $11.99. Perfect for big appetites, family meals and sharing with friends, this Six-Pak deal is a great way to enjoy Jimboy’s famous tacos while saving some cash in the new year. Plus, at this “Jim,” there’s no membership required!

“Jimboy’s always does things a bit differently, so amidst all the ‘new year, new you’ hype, we’ve taken on our own meaning of ‘hitting the gym’,” said Bob Andersen, CEO of Jimboy’s Tacos. “In 2018, we’re resolving to provide our fans with promotions they can really get excited about, all while focusing on what they love most: the iconic Original Ground Beef Tacos that Jimboy’s has been serving up the same way since the company was founded 64 years ago.”

Just in time for football playoffs and bowl games, this limited time offer applies to a Six-Pak of Jimboy’s famous Original Ground Beef Tacos or Bean Tacos, a vegetarian version of the original. Made with fresh, never frozen, seasoned ground beef, hand grated American cheese, and crisp lettuce all encased in a crunchy stone ground corn tortilla that’s dusted with Parmesan cheese, the Original Ground Beef Taco has been a fan favorite since Jimboy’s was founded in 1954.

Andersen continued, “It might seem crazy, but dusting our tacos with parmesan cheese has been our signature move for over 60 years, and our fans love it! We promise to always deliver a one-of-a-kind flavor experience that guests can count on, and we’re encouraging our fans to follow suit by embracing their own uniqueness and authenticity in 2018.”

For a list of Jimboy’s Tacos locations participating in the “Hit the Jim” Six-Pak promotion, visit http://jimboystacos.com/specials/.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Known today as the Home of the Original American Taco, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start from a food trailer in King’s Beach, Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco out there. Made fresh with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese and lettuce in a crispy stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese, the brand’s beloved best-selling Original Ground Beef Taco continues to be enjoyed by loyal guests along with its well-rounded menu of fast and affordable choices including tacos, grilled burritos, salads, enchiladas, fries and more. With 39 locations across California and Nevada, Jimboy’s has set its sights on strategic expansion throughout the Western region of the United States, and is projected to double in size by the end of 2019. With a refreshed marketing strategy and reimagined restaurant design featuring a modern look and flexible footprint, as well as a simple operations model and relatively low cost of entry, Jimboy’s presents an attractive franchising opportunity for passionate candidates interested in growing with the brand. For locations and additional details, please visit www.jimboystacos.com.

