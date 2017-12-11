Jimboy’s Tacos Continues Northern California Expansion

Longtime Jimboy’s Franchisee Extends Commitment by Eight Locations

Folsom, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, Home of the Original American Taco, is proud to announce it has signed a development agreement with a longtime franchise partner to continue growing the brand’s presence throughout the Sacramento region. Presidio Inc., the group leading the area’s expansion efforts, has been franchising with Jimboy’s Tacos for more than 20 years, recently opening its ninth location in Sacramento. This newest location is the first of eight slated to open by the end of 2020. Today, Jimboy’s operates 39 restaurants throughout California and Nevada, 32 of which are in Northern California.

“We’re thrilled to continue our NorCal growth with a longtime partner who has played a pivotal role in the success of the Jimboy’s brand,” said Bob Andersen, chief executive officer for Jimboy’s Tacos. “We’re making updates across the board to enhance the Jimboy’s experience, which are being well received by our franchisees and guests alike. And although we’re a 64-year-old company, we operate with a startup mentality and are well positioned to make a lasting mark in the fast-growing segment.”

The new Jimboy’s locations will showcase an updated prototype featuring vintage design elements, natural wood, digital menu boards, historical prints, and stainless-steel attributes that pay tribute to the food trailer from which the first tacos were served. From a real estate perspective, the smaller footprint allows the brand’s franchisees the flexibility to operate where others may not be able to.

“There are a lot of exciting changes happening at Jimboy’s and, after two decades with the company, we’ve never been more confident about the future of the brand,” said Gary Perez, President of Presidio Inc. and franchisee. “While our look may be changing, our guests can always count on the consistency of our famous tacos that are made to order just like they were in 1954.”

The Jimboy’s development team is focused on creating opportunities for existing franchisees while pursuing partnerships in new territories. With a proven franchise strategy, lower cost of entry and a simple operations model, Jimboy’s Tacos presents an attractive opportunity for experienced operators to expand their portfolio with a reputable and popular taco concept. A household name in Northern California, Jimboy’s has been serving its famous tacos since 1954 and has earned a loyal following thanks to its signature menu item, the Original Ground Beef Taco. This standout product, made with unique ingredients like American and parmesan cheese, has a huge crave factor and really sets the brand apart from other Mexican QSRs.

Andersen continued, “We are committed to bringing the unique Jimboy’s concept to as many guests as possible through franchising, because nobody should have to miss out on experiencing our signature parmesan-dusted tacos!”

Jimboy’s is actively seeking franchise partners to grow along the west coast as well as the Sun Belt states. For more information about the Jimboy’s brand, locations, menu, and franchising opportunities, visit www.jimboystacos.com.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Known today as the home of the Original American Taco, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start from a food trailer in King’s Beach, Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco out there. Made fresh with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese and lettuce in a crispy stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese, the brand’s beloved best-selling Original Ground Beef Taco continues to be enjoyed by loyal guests along with its well-rounded menu of fast and affordable choices including tacos, grilled burritos, salads, enchiladas, fries and more. With 39 locations across California and Nevada, Jimboy’s has set its sights on strategic expansion throughout the Western region of the United States, and is projected to double in size by the end of 2019. With a refreshed marketing strategy and reimagined restaurant design featuring a modern look and flexible footprint, as well as a simple operations model and relatively low cost of entry, Jimboy’s presents an attractive franchising opportunity for passionate candidates interested in growing with the brand. For more information please visit www.jimboystacos.com.

