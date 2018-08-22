Jimboy’s Tacos Celebrates Grand Opening of Third Orange County, CA Location in Brea by Giving Away Free Signature Ground Beef Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest location in Brea, CA on Tuesday, August 28 by giving away a free Original Ground Beef Taco with any in-store purchase beginning at noon.

Grand Opening of New Brea Outpost to Benefit Together We Rise Charity

Brea, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, home of the Original American Taco, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest Orange County location at 2435 Imperial Highway in Brea, CA on Tuesday, August 28. Beginning at noon, guests will receive a free Original Ground Beef Taco with any in-store purchase.

The Brea location is the second Jimboy’s Tacos to open in Orange County this summer and is the third in the county overall, which includes stores in Anaheim and Huntington Beach. In June, the highly anticipated Huntington Beach location opened their doors at the corner of 5th and PCH in the heart of the city’s popular beachside downtown. In addition to their Huntington Beach and Brea locations, franchisees David Angulo and Lynette Romero will be opening their third Jimboy’s Tacos in Irvine in September, with additional locations being scouted across Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire.

As a token of appreciation to their new community, Jimboy’s Tacos Brea will be partnering with Brea-based nonprofit, Together We Rise, for an in-store fundraiser on Wednesday, August 29. On that day, 20% of all proceeds will be donated back to the nonprofit organization, which works to improve the lives of children in foster care through collaborating with community partners, like Jimboy’s Tacos, to raise money to provide resources for foster youth and to educate volunteers on issues surrounding the foster care system.

“After experiencing the success we’ve had with our Huntington Beach location, we have no doubt that the newest Jimboy’s Tacos in Brea will be well-received by the community,” said Angulo and Romero. “With the Irvine opening also on the immediate horizon, we are excited to be growing with the Jimboy’s Tacos brand and making the concept more accessible to those throughout Southern California.”

“Since opening Huntington Beach, we have seen an incredible response to the brand in a relatively new market for Jimboy’s. The success of the concept in Orange County so far has been very exciting, and we look forward to continuing to expand into cities throughout Southern California, and bringing our Original American Taco to the masses,” said Jimboy’s CEO Bob Andersen.

The concept’s aggressive expansion reaches outside of Southern California alone, and includes recent store openings in Lemmon Valley, NV in July and Rancho Cordova, CA in March of this year. In the coming months, Jimboy’s Tacos will open additional locations in Sacramento County, planning to introduce stores to Rocklin, CA and downtown Sacramento’s DOCO area this fall.

Jimboy’s Tacos first opened nearly 65 years ago as a simple food trailer on the shores of Lake Tahoe, CA. With sights set on serving the best tasting taco on the planet, founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson created the Original Ground Beef Taco, which has not changed since it was first served in 1954, and remains the brand’s most popular menu item. The iconic taco, which Food Network star Guy Fieri has called a ‘guilty pleasure’ taco, is made fresh at each Jimboy’s Tacos location with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese, and lettuce encased in a crispy, stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese.

Jimboy’s has also earned viral popularity and social media fame for its Taquito Burrito, a signature grilled burrito stuffed with three taquitos, which has received over 25 million views on social media to date and garnered worldwide attention. The Taquito Burrito mash-up has led to the creation of a revolutionary “Craft Your Own Mash-Up” section of the Jimboy’s menu. Other menu items include loaded burritos, fresh salads, shareable bites like queso and chips, and several breakfast items.

In addition to Brea and the upcoming stores in Irvine, Rocklin, and downtown Sacramento, Jimboy’s plans to open 20 more locations by 2019, and is on target to have 100 locations by 2020. The growing brand, which currently operates 40 locations in Northern California and Reno, Nevada, has become immensely popular with restaurant operators interested in becoming franchise partners to continue its West Coast growth and across the United States. For more information about the Jimboy’s Tacos brand, franchising opportunities and locations, visit www.jimboystacos.com and follow @JimboysTacos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos started out different in 1954 with the debut of “The Original American Taco,” it’s signature Original Ground Beef Taco made with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese, and lettuce encased in a crispy, stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese. Jimboy’s has been committed to using fresh, premium ingredients, cooked in small batches to ensure freshness and great flavor since its inception. A family-owned business, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start as a food trailer in King’s Beach, Lake Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco on the planet. Today, the almost 65-year-old brand has 40 locations operating in California and Nevada. Jimboy’s Tacos is rapidly growing with its fresh take on a vintage brand and is on target to have 100 locations by 2020, and 500 locations by 2028. Through the enduring passion and commitment to its heritage and values, the brand brings a unique taco experience that makes people happy like nobody else’s business. To share in the experience, visit Jimboy’s Tacos restaurants, go to www.jimboystacos.com, and follow @JimboysTacos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

