Jimboy’s Tacos Announces Tacos for a Hero Campaign in September

From September 1-30, Jimboy’s Tacos is saying ‘thank you’ to military, firefighters, police, and EMTs by offering a free Original Ground Beef or Bean Taco when they show their employee ID at participating locations across California and Nevada.

Active Military, Fire, Police, & EMT Will Be Thanked For Their Service All-Month Long With FREE Tacos

Sacramento, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The nearly 65-year old fast-casual concept Jimboy’s Tacos, home of the Original American Taco, will be thanking heroes for their service throughout September with their Tacos For A Hero campaign. Active military personnel, firefighters, police, and EMTs can visit participating Jimboy’s Tacos locations throughout California and Nevada to receive a FREE Original Ground Beef or Bean Taco with their employee ID from September 1 – September 30.

“Wildfires have ravaged California over the past several weeks. We are grateful for the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the wonderful men and women doing their part every day to protect and serve the community,” said Jimboy’s Tacos CEO Bob Andersen. “It’s a small gesture, but it’s our company’s way of expressing our immense gratitude for all they do year-round.”

Jimboy’s Tacos first opened as a simple food trailer on the shores of Lake Tahoe, CA. With sights set on serving the best tasting taco on the planet, founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson created the Original Ground Beef Taco, which has not changed since it was first served in 1954 and remains the brand’s most popular menu item. The iconic taco is made fresh at each Jimboy’s Tacos location with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese, and lettuce encased in a crispy, stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese.

The Tacos For A Hero offer cannot be combined with other offers or specials, and is not available through the Taco Nation app or on online orders. For more information about the Jimboy’s Tacos brand, franchising opportunities and to find a list of participating locations, visit www.jimboystacos.com and follow @JimboysTacos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Jimboy’s Tacos started out different in 1954 with the debut of “The Original American Taco,” it’s signature Original Ground Beef Taco made with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese, and lettuce encased in a crispy, stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese. Jimboy’s has been committed to using fresh, premium ingredients, cooked in small batches to ensure freshness and great flavor since its inception. A family-owned business, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start as a food trailer in King’s Beach, Lake Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco on the planet. Today, the almost 65-year-old brand has 40 locations operating in California and Nevada. Jimboy’s Tacos is rapidly growing with its fresh take on a vintage brand and is on target to have 100 locations by 2020, and 500 locations by 2028. Through the enduring passion and commitment to its heritage and values, the brand brings a unique taco experience that makes people happy like nobody else’s business. To share in the experience, visit Jimboy’s Tacos restaurants, go to www.jimboystacos.com, and follow @JimboysTacos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

