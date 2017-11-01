Jim Meehan’s 'Bartender Manual' a must-read for pros, home mixologists alike

In the span of a month, acclaimed bartender Jim Meehan has opened a new bar (the West Loop's Prairie School), welcomed the birth of his second child and published an expansive 488-page look at the world of bartending. To say Meehan is a busy man is an understatement. As he puts it, "I'm spinning like a top."

Maintaining control over chaos is just one of the many topics covered in "Meehan's Bartender Manual," a followup to 2011's "The PDT Cocktail Book." Where that book was a snapshot of his renowned New York City speakeasy, the just-published "Meehan's Bartender Manual" takes a deeper dive into the current cocktail and spirits boom, as well as the craft of bartending itself.

Following in the footsteps of authors like Harry Johnson, who compiled his "Bartenders' Manual" at the end of the 19th century, as well as modern masters like Danny Meyer, who wrote "Setting the Table" just over a decade ago, Meehan has filled his "Bartender Manual" with so much rich detail that it, too, will likely serve as the go-to reference for another generation of bartenders and bar owners.

The book notably draws on the collective knowledge and research of some of the industry's largest figures. Meehan uses extensive interviews he conducted with dozens of experts, including legendary bartender Dale DeGroff, Maison Ferrand owner Alexandre Gabriel, Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garrett Oliver, bar operator Julie Reiner and historian David Wondrich.

"I'm no natural," says Meehan. "My success is the byproduct of the training I've been so fortunate to receive. What I tried to do with the interviews is insert them in my book in parts where I thought that they resonated with what I was writing."

To be sure, the book draws most heavily on Meehan's own experiences and knowledge. Fans of cocktail bars will be interested in Meehan's detailed look at bar design, using spots such as New York City's posh NoMad Bar and the more Midwestern Bryant's Cocktail Lounge in Milwaukee as case studies.

It's here that Meehan details countless aspects of his idealized bar design. A mix of warm lights that flatter guests' complexions and allow for appetizing smartphone photos. Music that casts a veil of privacy around conversations when a room is empty but doesn't require guests to shout when it is full. Steel drip trays wide enough to build cocktails with the smaller shaker tin in front of the larger. A wooden bar top soft enough to prevent glasses from shattering if tipped over but "sturdy enough to stand on if the occasion is ever called for."

With the help of Heisler Hospitality's Matt Eisler and Kevin Heisner, many of these ideals were brought to life at Prairie School. Guests at the bar can see them in everything from service and uniforms to their hyper-seasonal sekki menu, overseen by head bartender Kristina Magro.

"I'm very interested in designing things," says Meehan. "The opportunity that Kevin and Matt and Kristina gave me in Chicago has really allowed me to put a lot of these ideas into practice."

And while "Meehan's Bartender Manual" delves into many technical details that are directed at industry pros, it will certainly be of interest to home bartenders, as well. More than half of the pages are devoted to approachable recipes for dozens of classic cocktails, such as the Fernet-spiked Hanky-Panky and the rum-forward El Presidente. Meehan also includes some of his own creations, like the boozy Brown Bomber and the refreshing Five Island Flamingo. The recipes are divided into sections classified by spirit and interspersed with succinct lessons on distilling and cultural history. There's even a section of the book dedicated to building a home bar.

"In some ways, I wrote this book for professional bartenders," Meehan says. "But I hoped that people other than professional bartenders would be interested in it, as well."

With his serious, intellectual approach to the subject, Meehan has written a book that is required reading for bar professionals and cocktail enthusiasts alike. His deep knowledge and passion for the world of spirits offer a welcome addition to bookstore shelves too often stocked with giftable cocktail booklets that merely skim the surface of the subject.

As Meehan describes it, "It's the equivalent of asking someone if they want their whiskey straight up or on the rocks. I made the decision to give it to them straight up."

"Meehan's Bartender Manual" by Jim Meehan, Ten Speed Press, 488 pages, $40.

Prairie School, 326 N. Morgan St, 312-763-6564, www.prairieschoolchicago.com

