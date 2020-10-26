Jim Beam launches pricey new bourbon. Here's where you can buy the luxury bottle.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jim Beam Bourbon, which already sells millions of inexpensive bottles around the world, is releasing a special premium version that only overseas travelers can buy.

It's called Lineage and is the first bourbon collaboration between master distiller Fred Noe and his son, Freddie, Beam's seventh and eighth generation family distillers.

"Lineage represents a significant moment in the history of Jim Beam. Not only is it a collaboration between the seventh and eighth generation of distillers in our family, but it's a blend of the past, the present and the future," Fred Noe said in the news release.

"Having spent a lot of time exploring travel retail outlets in my time, it was important to me to offer something special to travelers – especially during these trying times. Launching a product exclusively to travel retail is not something we often do, so we are excited to bring such a unique expression to our friends in airports across the world."

This is the first bourbon in the Beam portfolio with Freddie's name on it, according to a news release.

"I really enjoy breaking the rules and creating new and exciting expressions, so it was an honor to create this unique whiskey with my dad – one that's different from anything out there in the bourbon world."

The special bourbon will go on sale for $250 in early 2021 in global travel retail shops in airports for international travel, according to Beam.

Lineage was aged for 15 years in Warehouse K at the Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, giving it notes of spice, vanilla and caramel, with a warm finish, according to the tasting notes.

It's bottled at 110 proof and comes in a special bottle featuring the iconic Jim Beam seal.

The premium packaging and price indicate that the new bourbon is designed to appeal to the luxury market.

"The collaboration between Fred and Freddie is a landmark moment in Jim Beam's long-standing history. The chemistry between the father and son duo is undeniable and has led to the creation of a truly unique whiskey," said Ed Stening, head of marketing Global Travel Retail at Beam Suntory, said in the release.

"Championing innovation like this in travel retail is extremely important to us and something we're committed to as we look to ensure the growth of the channel now and in the future."

Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) at www.kentucky.com