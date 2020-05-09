L. Todd Spencer
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The Jewish Mother’s Scotty Miller, a Virginia Beach icon, has died at age 64

May 9, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Matthew Korfhage
L. Todd Spencer

Scotty Miller, former owner of the Jewish Mother, has died at age 64.