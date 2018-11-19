Jewish deli The Bagel closing after 31 years in Skokie

Venerable Jewish deli The Bagel will close at the end of the month after 31 years in Skokie. Owner Danny Wolf and general manager Haya Golenzer announced late last week on Facebook that the restaurant will close Nov. 29.

“The mall wants this space to reconfigure the area, since Lord & Taylor left next door,” general manager Richard Brantner said Sunday at the deli, where he’s been known as “Ricky” by co-workers and regulars alike for the past 30 years.

The Chicago location of The Bagel in Lakeview will remain open.

“Our lease expired, so for the last three months, we’ve been month to month,” Brantner said. “We tried to stay open as long as we could for customers because they’re like family.”

Wolf is the third-generation owner and operator. His family, Holocaust survivors, first opened The Bagel in 1950 at 4806 N. Kedzie Ave. in Albany Park. In 1977 they moved the business to 3000 W. Devon Ave. in West Rogers Park. In 1987, Old Orchard opened. In 1992, the Devon Avenue deli moved to 3107 N. Broadway in Lakeview.

Not only have some employees, like Brantner and recently profiled Bears expert Brenda Shore, worked at the delis for decades, but also second generations have joined the business too. Only a handful are expected to make the move to the city’s much smaller location.

What will remain the same are the historic family recipes, including the complimentary house-made kosher-style dill pickles and bread basket served when you dine-in, and the glorious glowing orb of a matzo ball rising from a glittering golden sea of schmaltz-rich soup.

The Bagel Old Orchard; 4905 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie; 847-677-0100; www.bagelrestaurant.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

MORE COVERAGE

What happened to the big Jewish delis in Chicago? »

The hunt for good Jewish deli food »

The top expert on the Chicago Bears this season is a wisecracking waitress at a Chicago deli »