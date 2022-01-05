Jet’s Pizza Tops Over 2 Million Text Orders Placed

They are the first company to utilize this innovative technology to make ordering pizza easier

Sterling Heights, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jet’s Pizza was the first company to introduce Text to Order to their customers through their AI platform.

Jet’s Pizza began testing this automated technology in the Fall of 2019. It was officially launched in 2020 and has now rolled this out to 275 stores to combat the continued labor shortage.

Since its launch, over 2 million text orders have been placed, generating nearly $54 million in sales.

This technology creates an easy way for customers to order, review, and pay for their pizza by simply texting their local Jet’s Pizza. They can also text “Re-Pizza” if they would like to re-order their previous order.

“We pulled off a technological and marketing feat that brands 10 and 20 times our size have yet to accomplish, and we have a 2-year head start,” said Aaron Nilsson, Chief Information Officer for Jet’s America Inc. “Artificial Intelligence is the forefront of combating labor shortages and rising prices.”

Jet’s Pizza is continuing to find ways to utilize technology to combat the labor shortage and create an overall better customer experience.

The company has been testing a phone bot system utilizing the same AI technology and hopes to launch it throughout its stores in 2022.

About Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, Eugene and John Jetts, which has now grown to nearly 400 stores in 19 states. Jet’s Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet’s proprietary spice and herb blend. For more information, please visit www.jetspizza.com .

