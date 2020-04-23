Jet’s Pizza Introduces Mexican Pizza

Sterling Heights, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jet’s Pizza is introducing its latest flavor creation with its newest specialty pizza, the Mexican Pizza, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Pizza lovers and taco enthusiasts alike will be thrilled to get their hands on the newest Jet’s Pizza creation available in May and June.

The Mexican Pizza is topped with zesty chorizo, premium mozzarella, cheddar cheese, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapeño. This new specialty pizza is only available for a limited time and can be purchased for $13.99 nationwide using code MEX.

“The limited-time offers, like the Mexican Pizza, are a fun way for us to experiment with different flavor combinations and get a better idea of what our customers are interested in for future menu additions,” says John Jetts, president of Jet’s America Inc. “With Cinco de Mayo kicking off the summer months, we thought this was the perfect time to get this new pizza out there for our customers to enjoy.”

Jet’s Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and Mama Jetts’ sauce is made with fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes then mixed with Jet’s proprietary spice and herb blend.

To order online or find a Jet’s Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com . Contactless delivery is available upon request and curbside pickup is available at participating locations.

About Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet’s has now grown to more than 380 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 14th in Pizza Today’s 2019 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

Contact:

Jet’s America, Inc.

586-268-5870