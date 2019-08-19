Jet’s Pizza Celebrates 41st Anniversary

Sterling Heights, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Jet’s Pizza is celebrating 41 years of business this August. To show their appreciation and thank all of their loyal customers, Jet’s will be offering a 41% off discount on August 26, the day the first Jet’s Pizza opened back in 1978.

The one-day-only promotion is valid for all menu priced pizzas and can be redeemed for pickup at all locations online with the code JETS41.

“We love to have some fun and shake things up a bit every year on our anniversary. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show some love back to our customers who have helped make Jet’s Pizza what it is today,” says John Jetts, president of Jet’s America, Inc.

In 1978, brothers, Eugene and John Jetts opened their first store together in Sterling Heights, Michigan as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria. The company has now grown to more than 350 stores in 20 states. Jet’s is known for their Detroit-style, deep dish pizzas but the quality of their ingredients and product has been top priority since day one. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand cut and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet’s proprietary spice and herb blend.

To order online or find a Jet’s Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com. Available for carry-out or delivery.

About Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, is one of the most rapidly expanding pizza franchises in the country. Since its founding in 1978, Jet’s has grown to more than 350 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 13th in Pizza Today’s 2018 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

