Jersey Mike’s Subs Selects Fish Consulting to Lead National Franchise Development Marketing

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Fish Consulting, a full-service national communications firm specializing in franchise public relations and marketing, announced today that Jersey Mike’s Subs has selected the franchise-focused PR and marketing firm to lead its franchisee recruitment marketing initiatives in the U.S.

Jersey Mike’s, the leading fast casual sandwich concept known for its authentic freshly sliced and grilled subs, engaged Fish to develop new creative to attract qualified single- and multi-unit franchisees to join the brand nationwide. The agency also will handle national and local public relations to showcase Jersey Mike’s reasons to invest and help it reach the goal of 3,000 restaurants by 2021.

“We’re honored to have been selected by Jersey Mike’s to ignite their growth in the U.S.,” said Lorne Fisher, CFE, CEO and managing partner of Fish Consulting. “For more than 13 years, our team has leveraged proactive creative storytelling and compelling creative to help our franchise clients reach their growth goals. We are eager to apply our in-depth experience to help the Jersey Mike’s team. We’ve been long-time admirers of the work the brand has done in the franchise space and couldn’t think of a better way to begin 2018.”

Jersey Mike’s is a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 1,500 locations open and under development nationwide. The company offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread and is passionate about giving back to its local communities.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish was recognized in 2017 as one of Inc. Magazine’s “Best Workplaces.” The company was also recently named for the fourth time to South Florida Business Journal’s list of “Best Places to Work” and to Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur 360 list, which recognizes small businesses mastering the art and science of growing a business.

About Fish Consulting

Fish is proud to leverage its experience in franchising to serve some of the industry’s leading concepts including Dunkin’ Donuts, Orangetheory Fitness, The Dwyer Group, FASTSIGNS, AAMCO and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, among others. The agency’s support for franchise clients range from brand building, franchisee recruitment and internal communications to crisis communications, cause marketing, local/national media relations and social media management. Fish is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations in Washington, D.C., and London. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com. For additional franchise insights follow Fish on Twitter @fishconsulting or Facebook.

